Exodus Launches Passkeys Wallet: A Seamless Solution for Web3 Onboarding and DApp Integration

OMAHA, Neb., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD) (the “Company” or “Exodus”) proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Passkeys Wallet. With this seamless solution, users can create and fund their embedded wallet directly within the application they are using, without the need for cumbersome seed phrases, browser extensions, or email verifications.



The Exodus Passkey Wallet can be seamlessly embedded in any platform or used as a standalone application, providing a frictionless and secure user experience with the power of passkeys technology, further accelerating Web3 onboarding and DApp integration. Since Exodus’ founding, helping its users take control of their own wealth by making it simple to enter a new financial system has been a priority, and Passkeys Wallet furthers that initiative.

Key Product Features Include:

Developer-Friendly Integration: A fast and easy integration process, enabling developers to embed the wallet into their applications in just a few minutes.

A fast and easy integration process, enabling developers to embed the wallet into their applications in just a few minutes. Integrated Digital Asset Purchases 1 : This seamless integration streamlines the user experience and removes barriers to entry, making it easier for users to access the crypto ecosystem.

This seamless integration streamlines the user experience and removes barriers to entry, making it easier for users to access the crypto ecosystem. Cross-Chain Swapping 1 : Access to cross-chain liquidity, expanding the range of supported assets beyond the platform’s current offerings.

Access to cross-chain liquidity, expanding the range of supported assets beyond the platform’s current offerings. Security and Customization: Built on cutting-edge Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology, Passkeys prioritizes user safety with features like spending limits while maintaining self-custody.

“We’re ecstatic to launch the Exodus Passkeys Wallet, a uniquely self-custodial and simple stand-alone solution, with the easiest on-ramp experience and the fastest integration,” said JP Richardson, CEO and co-founder of Exodus. “With just one click, users can create their wallet, or "Passkey", and seamlessly connect to an application, able to market-integrate in less than 10 minutes, with just a few lines of code.”

Additionally, Passkeys Wallet uniquely supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL), providing users with unparalleled flexibility and access to a diverse range of blockchain ecosystems and dApps, a distinguishing feature amongst competitors.

With the unmatched ability to help customers grow their platform and drive revenue by reducing new user drop-off and unlocking liquidity from unsupported chains, the Exodus Passkeys Wallet showcases Exodus' ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving demands of the crypto market.

The waitlist for Passkeys Wallet is now live, and interested users are encouraged to sign up to be among the first to experience this revolutionary new product. To sign up, go to https://passkeys.foundation/ .

1 Digital asset purchases and cross chain swaps are performed by third-parties and not by Exodus. More information can be found in Exodus’ Terms of Service.

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop, mobile, and browser, Exodus allows users to secure and manage their digital assets through self-custodial functionality that is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security, and complete control over their wealth. Additionally, users can easily access third-party providers of services that allow for an industry-leading 20,000+ pairs of digital asset swaps along with the ability to buy digital assets. For more information, visit www.exodus.com.

