United States Digital Audio Ad Spending Forecast and Trends Q2 2024: Podcast Advertising's Growth Holds its Lead

Although traditional radio advertising remains a $10.5 billion business in the US, it's slowly shrinking. Digital audio advertising, by contrast, will grow 6.8% in 2024 to reach $7.12 billion.

The average US adult spends more than 2 and a half hours (2:42) each day listening to audio, but advertisers spend only 4.5% of their ad budgets on audio, predominantly in traditional radio. As digital audio services expand their ad-supported offerings, the digital share of audio advertising will approach parity by the end of the decade.

Key Question: Where is the growth in audio advertising, and how does it stack up against other advertising media?

Key Stat: Digital audio will grow at a solid 6.8% rate in 2024 to reach $7.12 billion, but it will still account for just 40.4% of audio revenues.

Audio advertising continues to punch beneath its weight class

Audio advertising is small but rising thanks to digital

Audio generates relatively little ad revenues per listener and time spent

The shift to digital is more gradual in audio than video

Programmatic audio advertising remains a minority of digital ad sales despite its fast growth

Podcast advertising's growth holds its lead

Pandora holds a shrinking lead in digital audio advertising

Diversifying audio listening behavior will create new audio formats

Despite Shrinking Broadcast Radio Ad Revenues, Audio Ads Power Ahead Thanks to Digital Audio

Digital Audio Has the Lowest Ad Spend per User of Any Major Ad Medium

Audio Advertising Generates Far Less Ad Spend per User Hour Than Other Media

Audio Advertising Has Shifted to Digital More Gradually Than Video Advertising Has

Programmatic Audio Only Produces a Quarter of Digital Audio Ad Spending-but Growth Is Fast

Podcast Ads Will Earn More Than a Third of Digital Audio Ad Revenues Next Year

Spotify Continues to Catch Up to Pandora in Digital Audio Ad Share

While Ad Spending on Pandora Shrinks, Spending on Spotify Grows by Double Digits

Only About Half of US Digital Audio Listening Occurs on Mobile Devices

