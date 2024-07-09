8 July 2024

LSE Code: 3SIS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE SILVER 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES ISIN: IE00B8JG1787

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 0.2 to USD 0.02, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 22 May 2024, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 8 July 2024.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 8 July 2024.