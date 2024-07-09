Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Sets Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is set to publish its financial results for the second quarter 2024 on August 7, 2024, prior to 7:00 a.m. ET. These results will be made available on our website at www.bam.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast to review its results and operations beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $925 billion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Media:
Kerrie McHugh Hayes
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com		Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com