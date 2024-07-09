TransUnion and Asurint to Deliver Resident Screening Solution to Multifamily Property Managers that is at the Forefront of the Industry

CHICAGO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multifamily property managers face a daunting task when it comes to screening applicants. They need to conduct thorough criminal background checks in a timely manner, while observing increasingly stringent consumer privacy regulations. To address this challenge, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today its collaboration with Asurint to provide a compliance-focused solution for criminal background screening.



TransUnion’s TruVision™ Resident Screening solution now comprises the breadth and depth of Asurint’s criminal background reporting—with coast-to-coast automated coverage across the US. In addition, Asurint’s engine automatically applies federal, state, and local filters designed to address consumer protection and housing regulations, to equip property managers with quality data.

“Multifamily operators need to trust that their resident screening reports are up to date,” said Maitri Johnson, SVP and head of TransUnion’s tenant and employment screening business. “TransUnion’s collaboration with Asurint, allows us to deliver that service to help property managers make informed decisions, while also focusing on consumers’ rights.”

The collaboration also allows TransUnion to deliver background reports with unparalleled speed. Most reports without background hits come back within minutes, while those requiring additional vetting are usually returned same-day. The turnaround time becomes more impressive considering the depth of coverage, which includes backgrounds on applicant aliases, sanctions and abuse registries and more.

“Asurint’s collaboration with TransUnion sets a new standard in tenant background screening using solutions already proven in the pre-employment and public health space,” said Alla Schay, Chief Executive Officer, at Asurint. “By using our combined solutions, multifamily operators can feel good that they are receiving industry-leading criminal information in a timely manner.”

