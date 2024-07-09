Sword Health Appoints Tech Veteran David Cohen as Chief Revenue Officer

New York, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sword Health, the pioneer of AI Care, which makes clinical-grade, life-changing care accessible to everyone, everywhere, today announced the appointment of David Cohen as Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, Cohen will lead the company’s commercial team, which includes all sales and client success functions, working closely with the leadership team to further accelerate the company’s growth in pursuit of their mission of freeing two billion people from pain.

Cohen brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, spending the majority of his career at LinkedIn where he held leadership roles across multiple continents, having most recently served as VP of North America, Talent Solutions at LinkedIn where he was responsible for the go-to-market team in North America and grew the business from $600 million to $3 billion during his time in the role.





"David's expertise and experience are an ideal fit for this critical stage of Sword's growth," said Virgilio "V" Bento, founder and CEO of Sword Health. "Given his impressive track record at LinkedIn, where he successfully scaled several new markets and innovative solutions, David is uniquely positioned to accelerate the growth of our AI Care platform.”

“When evaluating opportunities, I was drawn to Sword because of its mission and culture that align with my personal values. Also, it already has a world-class leadership team, a superior, disruptive product portfolio built natively on AI, and great clients who clearly love the platform. I'm excited to continue building on Sword's hypergrowth,” said Cohen. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and expand our market presence. Together, we will build on the company's strong foundation, like winning more than two-thirds of competitive evaluations against the market leader, and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

This appointment furthers Sword’s momentum in the market after the announcement of an independent study that confirmed Sword delivers the highest validated ROI in healthtech, saving $3 in medical spend for every $1 spent on Sword. The company also just introduced Phoenix , an AI Care Specialist that guides and reacts to members during their sessions through natural conversation, bringing the clinical experience and expertise of a clinician to wherever the patient is. Sword Health has delivered over 3.5 million AI sessions and is accessible to over 10,000 employers across three continents.

About Sword Health

As the pioneer in AI Care, Sword Health makes world-class care available anytime, anywhere, by combining human clinicians and AI. Starting with physical pain, then pelvic health, and now a full platform of solutions, Sword is available through more than 3,000 employers, health plans, and public sector organizations, saving those clients an average of $3 in healthcare costs for every dollar invested in Sword. With a mission to free two billion people from pain, the company has raised more than $300M from leading venture firms including Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst and Founders Fund, and was most recently valued at $3 billion and was ranked the 26th fastest-growing U.S. company on the Inc. 5000 list. Learn more at www.swordhealth.com .

