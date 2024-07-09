WSO2 is Named a Leader in API Management Software, Q3 2024 Report by Independent Research Firm

Austin, TX, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that it has been recognized by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: API Management Software, Q3 2024 report1 published on July 1, 2024. The report’s findings were based on a 24-criteria evaluation of the 15 vendors Forrester has identified as the API management software providers that matter most. WSO2 is making a reprint of the report available for download here.



The Forrester Wave™: API Management Software, Q3 2024 report notes that, “The central role of an API management solution is to manage relationships between API providers and API users, whether inside or across enterprise boundaries. To that end, organizations have an increasing need for API product management, automated API governance across different gateways, and cloud-native gateways. API programs have widely varying use cases, governance styles, business models, and delivery processes, resulting in a broad variation of breadth and depth that buyers need from their API management software.”

Evaluating WSO2’s API Management Capabilities

Within the strategy category, WSO2 received scores of 5.0, the highest score possible, in the areas of vision, innovation, partner ecosystem, and adoption. Additionally, in the current offering category, WSO2 received scores of 5.0 for API product management, API policy and security, formal lifecycle management, architecture and deployment options, and three other criteria.

“WSO2 provides a breadth of features for advanced API strategies,” the Forrester Wave™: API Management Software, Q3 2024 report observes. It goes on to state that, “WSO2 is a good fit for many needs, including buyers desiring strong governance of API lifecycles, a focus on microservices, expansion of API management beyond REST, or direct API monetization.”

“We have made it our mission to empower software developers to innovate faster with advanced API management capabilities that support today’s composable, cloud native applications and microservices,” said Christopher Davey, WSO2 vice president and general manager - API management. “We are honored to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: API Management Software, Q3 2024 report. We see it as recognition of how our open source and cloud-based API management offerings are delivering on the demands of today’s API-driven digital businesses.”

API Management for Today’s Diverse Demands

WSO2 delivers three offerings to address the diverse API management requirements of organizations worldwide. WSO2 API Manager is WSO2’s comprehensive, industry-leading open-source platform for full lifecycle API management, which executes more than 60 trillion transactions each year across the globe. WSO2 API Platform for Kubernetes (WSO2 APK) is open-source software that has been engineered from the ground up to leverage the inherent strengths of Kubernetes while optimizing API management practices and workflows. Choreo for API Management is a complete software as a service (SaaS) platform for enterprise-grade, API-first development to create, deploy, run, and manage APIs and services across multiple environments. To learn more, visit https://wso2.com/api-management.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) products. WSO2's products and platforms—including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo—empower organizations to leverage the full potential of APIs for secure delivery of digital services and applications, enabling thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries globally to drive their digital transformation journeys. Our open-source, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in, enabling rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has over 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with nearly USD100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

1Forrester Research, Inc. “The Forrester Wave™: API Management Software, Q3 2024,” by David Mooter with Chris Gardner, Caroline Provost and Kara Hartig, July 1, 2024.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.