Triyam Recognized by Newsweek as a 2024 World’s Best Digital Health Company

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triyam , an Access company that specializes in healthcare data management and archiving solutions, today announced that it has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of The World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024 . This prestigious award lists the top 400 companies from over 35 different countries.



Triyam helps healthcare organizations extract, convert, migrate, or archive data via its cloud-based archival solution, Fovea EHR Archive. Triyam’s data management and archival solutions help healthcare organizations decommission legacy systems and save money while ensuring compliance with data retention requirements.

Newsweek’s World’s Best Digital Health Companies list is based on three pillars: Financial Performance, Impact, and Online Engagement. The award winners were ranked across seven market segments: Data Analytics, Diagnostics, Health Records, Medical Management, Prevention, Telehealth and Treatment. Triyam was recognized in the Health Records category.

“Triyam's recognition on Newsweek's prestigious list underscores their pivotal role in advancing healthcare through best-in-class solutions. We are proud of the Triyam team's commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access.

“We are honored to be named among The World’s Best Digital Health Companies by Newsweek,” said Luka Salamunic, SVP at Triyam. “Our goal is to continue delivering exceptional value and transformative innovation for healthcare organizations looking to decommission legacy electronic health and medical records. Awards like this validate the benefit and impact we’re enabling for our healthcare clients, and we are grateful for the recognition.”

