SRS Real Estate Partners Announces Garrett Colburn as President

Dallas, Texas, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners today announced that Garrett Colburn has been named President, responsible for the company’s continued national growth, including office productivity and culture. Colburn will partner with CEO Chris Maguire to generate growth across all platforms, including retail, capital markets and industrial. He also will serve on SRS’ Executive Committee, the group responsible for setting overall strategy for the firm throughout the U.S. and globally.

“I’m honored to step into the position of President and build on our company’s exceptional culture and success,” Colburn said. “SRS has a strong foundation, and I’m committed to working with our talented team to drive significant growth and solidify our position as an industry leader.”

Maguire will remain CEO and Chairman of the Board, focusing on overall company strategy and building strong client relationships. He will work closely with Colburn to identify new market and business growth opportunities.

“This move signals a continued commitment to growth for SRS,” Maguire said. “Garrett’s industry experience and successful track record as a broker and a leader within the company made him the overwhelming choice to take SRS to the next level. We’re well-positioned and primed for strategic growth with Garrett’s leadership.”

Colburn currently serves as Managing Principal and Co-Market Leader of SRS’ five California offices. He joined the company in 2012 to grow the Southern California office. He has served on the SRS Board of Directors since 2016. He will continue both roles in addition to his new responsibilities.

Along with co-leader Terrison Quinn, Colburn has built SRS’ Southern California office from two retail professionals to more than 45, cementing it as the company’s largest retail office and also one of the top performing offices in the country—transacting more than $1.6 billion in 2023. He was also a founding partner of SRS’ National Net Lease team in 2016 that has become one of the largest net lease platforms in the industry. With more than 60 capital markets professionals nationwide, the team completed $2.2 billion in transaction value and more than 510 properties sold in 2023.

Over his 15 years in retail brokerage, Colburn has been responsible for more than $3 billion in transactions. He has been recognized with numerous industry and company accolades, including being named a top retail leasing broker nationally by industry publications like Chain Store Age and Real Estate Forum multiple times as well as consistently achieving SRS’ Top Producer recognition and its prestigious Chairman’s Award.

