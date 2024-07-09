IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from July 1st to 5th 2024
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 400
|114,6643
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 600
|114,6941
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|5 000
|113,7584
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|113,7221
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|9 372
|112,9871
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 093
|112,9235
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|300
|112,6383
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|235
|112,5774
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|7 091
|114,1958
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 909
|114,1684
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|7 561
|111,8557
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 353
|111,7468
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|838
|111,8063
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|558
|111,8204
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|49 310
|113,2432
