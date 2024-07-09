IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from July 1st to 5th 2024
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/07/2024FR00102591504 400114,6643XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/07/2024FR00102591501 600114,6941CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/07/2024FR00102591505 000113,7584XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/07/2024FR00102591502 000113,7221CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/07/2024FR00102591509 372112,9871XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/07/2024FR00102591504 093112,9235CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/07/2024FR0010259150300112,6383TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/07/2024FR0010259150235112,5774AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/07/2024FR00102591507 091114,1958XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/07/2024FR00102591502 909114,1684CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/07/2024FR00102591507 561111,8557XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/07/2024FR00102591503 353111,7468CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/07/2024FR0010259150838111,8063TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/07/2024FR0010259150558111,8204AQEU
   TOTAL49 310 113,2432 

