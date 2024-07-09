Specialty Cellulose Poised for Steady Growth in Global Markets, Shaped by Bio-Based Demand

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Cellulose - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand growth for Specialty Cellulose is expected to accelerate at a moderate pace, driven by the increasing popularity of bio-based materials across various end-use markets. This growth will be led by cellulose ethers and microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), supported by positive long-term trends in the pharmaceutical, food, and construction industries, particularly in emerging countries such as China and India. Conversely, demand for cellulose acetate is projected to remain flat during the forecast period.

This is due to a decline in consumption linked to decreasing acetate tow production for the cigarette industry, although this will be somewhat offset by moderate growth in cellulose acetate used in plastics and LCD screens.

The specialty cellulose industry is highly concentrated and dominated by a small number of large suppliers, owing to the high technological and expertise demands, the extended qualification periods required by customers, and the limited size of the market niches. RYAM, Bracell, GP Cellulose, and Borregaard account for about 65% of the global specialty cellulose sales. Global Specialty Cellulose demand is projected to reach close to 2 million metric tons by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2024 and 2030.

The worldwide market for Specialty Cellulose is analyzed in this report with respect to grade across all major regions and countries while raw material source market is analyzed at a global level. The report includes a special comprehensive analysis of the global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) market covering production and import/export data by major producing countries. Demand by grade analysis for dissolving pulp (DWP+CLP) is also covered for major end-use sectors.

The market share analysis covered for Specialty Cellulose based on the segmentation mentioned above; current market size estimation, revenue projections for the analysis period provided through 2030 in terms of both volumes and value.

The study discusses key trends, R&D, technology updates and emerging applications of Specialty Cellulose that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 164 data tables covering market numbers by segments and regions with graphical representation for each table

The Industry Landscape section of the report covers market share analysis by key players along with opportunities, barriers and other strategies. Business profiles of major companies (manufacturers of specialty cellulose and specialty cellulose derivatives) covered - 33

The industry guide includes the details for 39 companies



The market for grades of Specialty Cellulose analyzed in this report includes:

Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Ether

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

Nitrocellulose

Casings & Sponges

Other Grades

The report analyzes the market for Specialty Cellulose by raw material source (only global level) comprising:

Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP)

Cotton Linter Pulp (CLP)

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Specialty Cellulose market for the period 2021-2030 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2024 through 2030.

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States and Mexico)

Europe (Belgium, Finland, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Rest of Europe consisting of Czech Republic, France, Netherlands, Switzerland)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific consisting of Thailand, Taiwan)

South America (Brazil and Columbia)

Rest of World (Russia and Turkey)

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Specialty Cellulose Market Trends and Outlook

1.2 Product Outline

1.2.1 Dissolving Pulp

1.2.2 Dissolving Pulp Grades

1.2.2.1 Viscose-Grade Dissolving Pulp

1.2.2.2 Specialty-Grade Dissolving Pulp (Specialty Cellulose)

1.2.3 Specialty Cellulose Grades and Applications

1.2.3.1 Cellulose Acetate

1.2.3.2 Cellulose Ethers

1.2.3.3 Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

1.2.3.4 Nitrocellulose (Cellulose Nitrate)

1.2.3.5 Casings & Sponges

1.2.3.6 Other Specialty Cellulose Grades

1.3 Global Dissolving Wood Pulp Market Overview

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

2.1 Specialty Cellulose Industry Competition

2.2 Key Global Producers of Specialty Cellulose

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. (India)

AustroCel Hallein GmbH (Austria)

Borregaard AS (Norway)

Bracell SP Celulose Ltda. (Brazil)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (United States)

International Paper Company (United States)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (United States)

Sappi Limited (South Africa)

2.3 Key Global Producers of Cellulose Derivatives

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Ashland Inc. (United States)

Celanese Corporation (United States)

Celotech Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Cerdia International GmbH (Switzerland)

Chemfield Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

Dow Inc. (United States)

Eastman Chemical Company (United States)

EURENCO (France)

Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (United States)

J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co KG (Germany)

Kemox Cellulose (Shandong) Co., Ltd. (China)

LOTTE Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Nitrocellulose Group (Thailand)

Nitrochemie Wimmis AG (Switzerland)

Nouryon (Netherlands)

Roquette Freres SA (France)

Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sigachi Industries Ltd. (India)

T.N.C. Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

3.1 April 2024

3.1.1 RYAM Suspends Operations at High Purity Cellulose Plant Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

3.2 March 2024

3.2.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Announces Plans To Double Production of Hypromellose Acetate Succinate

3.3 February 2024

3.3.1 LOTTE Fine Chemical Completes Construction of HEC Plant in Yeosu

3.4 October 2023

3.4.1 Ashland Introduces Klucel FusionT HPC

3.4.2 Sigachi and Saudi National Projects Establish New Joint Venture

3.4.3 Daicel Expands Presence in Medical-Related Business Segment

3.5 September 2023

3.5.1 Georgia-Pacific LLC Announces Closure of Foley Cellulose Mill

3.6 May 2023

3.6.1 Daicel Corp. Presents Cutlery Made Using Biodegradable Cellulose Acetate Resin

3.7 April 2023

3.7.1 Eastman Acetate Renew Featured in Optical Frames

3.7.2 Nouryon Expands Operations in India

3.8 February 2023

3.8.1 Asahi Kasei Commences Operations at New MCC Plant

3.8.2 Ashland Unveils BenecelT MX 100 Methylcellulose

3.9 December 2022

3.9.1 Celanese Corporation Ends Force Majeure Status on Acetate Tow Products

3.10 October 2022

3.10.1 Ashland Introduces KlucelT xtend HPC, Expanding Controlled Release Portfolio

3.10.2 Daicel's Biodegradable Cellulose Acetate Used in Cutlery for Meeting Sustainable Development Goals

3.10.3 Daicel Cellulose Acetate Resin-based Product Used in Ballpoint Pens

3.11 July 2022

3.11.1 Georgia-Pacific Expands Production at Alabama River Mill

3.12 April 2022

3.12.1 Daicel Corporation Expands Functional Film Business

3.12.2 Nouryon Unveils Bermocoll FLOW Cellulose Ether

3.13 February 2022

3.13.1 Bast Fibre Technologies Acquires Georgia-Pacific's Lumberton Cellulose Facility

3.14 January 2022

3.14.1 Ashland Expands Production Capacity at Belgium Facility

3.15.2 Rayonier Advanced Materials Obtains ISCC Plus Certification for High Purity Cellulose Production Site

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Global Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Raw Material Source

4.2 Global Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade

4.2.1 Global Market Analysis for Specialty Cellulose Grades by Geographic Region

4.2.1.1 Cellulose Acetate Grade

4.2.1.2 Cellulose Ether Grade

4.2.1.3 Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Grade

4.2.1.4 Nitrocellulose Grade

4.2.1.5 Casings & Sponges Grade

4.2.1.6 Other Specialty Cellulose Grades

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

