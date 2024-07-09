Mining Software Market Size Worth US$ 19.75 billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Sustainable Mining Practices | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mining Software Market Size Analysis:

“As per the SNS Insider Research, The Mining Software Market Size was valued at US$ 9.4 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach over 19.75 billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 8.6% from 2024-2032.”

Governments worldwide are continuously implementing more stringent environmental regulations, according to an U.S. Department of Interior.

The data dictates 87% of surveyed mining companies have indicated more emphasis on environmental monitoring and compliance. Companies are seeking software solutions that provide real-time emissions tracking and automated reporting, among other features so that they remain within the law. Moreover, this fourth industrial revolution has affected the industry. In 2024, a study by the European Commission showed that as many as 42% mining companies in Europe were integrating Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations.





Key Players Analysis Listed in this Research Report are:

Hexagon

Micromine

MineSight

Maptek

RPMGlobal

Hitachi

Komatsu

ABB

Uipath

IBM Corporation

Other Players

Efficient data analytics tools can be provided by mining software to facilitate such integration which will help convert sensor readings into useful information for optimization of resource extraction, and hence increased productivity overall. As a result, there are now rising demands for mine design and planning software systems with companies aiming at reducing waste production and maximizing resources gained from mines.

It is noticed that 63% of mining executives are convinced that digital transformation is a must in the future by a recent study conducted by World Economic Forum.

All these refer to an increasing employment of mine design software, resource estimation software, and operational software for production optimization and productivity improvement purposes. Consequently, the need for mining software containing features such as data analysis, predictive maintenance, and automation ability has increased significantly.

The US Geological Survey report also states that application of integrated mine design and planning software into medium-sized mines has gone up by 22% since 2019. This shows the demand for holistic solutions to facilitate workflow. Additionally, purchases have shaped what miners actually desire. For instance, Pegasystems acquired Everflow in November 2022 to integrate AI-powered process mining tools; this implies inclination towards data-informed optimization for higher levels of efficiency.

Mining Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 19.75 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Major Challenges:

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a study conducted in 2021 found compatibility issues between existing and new technologies in 48% of mining businesses in Australia. This adds to the implementation cost as well as extends the timeline thus delaying any potential return on investment. As a result, these factors lead to a cautious approach from mining firms which influences the total demand patterns for mining software solutions.

By Component segment analysis:

Mining software solutions with the dominance in terms of market share as geological modelling and production scheduling. However, there is an expectation for related services such as implementation, training, and continuous assistance to increase by about 12% each year. This reflects an important change; mining firms are no more satisfied with simply buying software programs.

Mining Software Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Mining Type

Surface Strip mining Open-pit mining Other surface mining types

Underground Room and pillar mining Other underground mining types



By Application

Exploration

Discovery/Assessment

Development

Production operations

Reclamation/closure

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

Asia Pacific market has been witnessing a boom in the demand for mining software, expected to grow a CAGR of 8.78% over 2024-2032.

This has resulted from a combination of reasons. For instance, Government initiatives in India are investing heavily on modernizing mining operations with emphasis on digitalization. This brings about better access to mining software for small and medium businesses that often rely on manual processes. Increasingly there is growing concern about safety and environmental impact which has seen mine planning, resource optimization as well as real time monitoring all being targeted at through software solutions adoption. Up to 70% reduction in operational hazards and above 55% optimization of resource extraction are possible using these tools making them a desirable option for mining companies within this area.

Competitive Landscape:

Established players such as Dassault Systèmes (GEOVIA), Hexagon (Minestar) and Schneider Electric (AVEVA) held a huge share in 2023 with complete solutions for mine planning, optimization, and operations. Nevertheless, this has created room for niche players who are driving a wave of innovation in areas such as drone-based surveying which will be 25% quicker than normal surveys; real-time blast management that can lead to an increase in production efficiency by up to 10%.

Such customization is aiming at the different requirements of various mining companies and thus stirring demand in the overall market. In addition, software adoption is further supported by government initiatives supporting digitalization in the mining sector such as Australia’s USD 45 million Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) Ignited program.

Key Takeaways:

There is a projected growth of 44.3% in process mining software which enables companies to map and analyse workflows for purposes of bottlenecks identification as well as process optimization. This results in significant cost savings and improved productivity.

Still, cloud-based solutions are driving growth by allowing faster access to insights and easier data management thereby meeting the needs of large enterprises with widely distributed operations.

Basically, a data driven paradigm shift is taking place in mining software market that allows mining companies to improve safety conditions, reduce environmental impacts and maximize the value derived from their resources.

