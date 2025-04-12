Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 21.38 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Advances in Rapid Testing and AI-Driven Tools – SNS Insider

Austin, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a new report by SNS Insider, the Heart Attack Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 11.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 21.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. This growth is primarily attributed to advancements in diagnostic technologies and an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally.

The U.S. Heart Attack Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.91 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.02% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Overview

In the US, heart disease remains the leading cause of death, with over 805,000 heart attacks happening each year. The enormity of the incidence only strengthens the need for efficient diagnostic solutions to allow prompt intervention and treatment.

The world market for heart attack diagnostics is growing rapidly for various reasons, such as the growth in cardiovascular diseases, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and heightened awareness of early diagnosis. Technologies like AI-based diagnostics and the use of innovative biomarkers have improved the efficiency and precision of heart attack diagnosis, resulting in better patient outcomes. Further, the increasing use of point-of-care diagnosis and portable diagnostic equipment has made it easier to make swift decisions during emergencies. Government funds and initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure and encourage early detection of diseases also fuel market growth.





Get a Sample Report of Heart Attack Diagnostics Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5776

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems

Schiller AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bayer AG

bioMérieux, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Life Sign LLC

Toshiba Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings

Midmark Corporation

Hill-Rom Services (Welch Allyn)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Bionet Co., Ltd.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Segment Analysis

By Test

Blood tests continued to be the largest segment in 2023, with a 55.26% market share for heart attack diagnostics. Blood tests are important for diagnosing heart attacks by identifying biomarkers such as troponin, CK-MB, and myoglobin. The popularity of blood tests is due to their high sensitivity, common availability, and fast turnaround time, which makes them indispensable in emergency situations.

Among the blood tests, CK-MB is likely to be the most rapidly expanding segment over the forecast period. CK-MB testing is growing in popularity since it can detect myocardial infarction prior to conventional troponin tests, resulting in faster clinical judgments and better outcomes for patients. The growing interest in this test is also the result of it being cost-efficient and effective at differentiating between heart attacks and other cardiac-related ailments.

By End-use

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) accounted for the largest market share in 2023, capturing 53.29% of the heart attack diagnostics market. The dominance of ASCs is driven by their ability to provide cost-effective and efficient diagnostic services, particularly for non-emergency cardiac assessments. These centers offer faster diagnostic procedures, reduced patient wait times, and lower healthcare costs compared to traditional hospitals, making them an increasingly preferred choice for cardiac testing.

ASCs are also expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years. The shift toward outpatient care, driven by advancements in minimally invasive cardiac procedures and an increasing focus on early disease detection, is fueling this growth. As more diagnostic tests are integrated into ASCs, their role in providing timely and accurate heart attack diagnosis is expected to expand significantly.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5776

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Test

Electrocardiogram

Blood Test Troponin CK-MB

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Analysis

North America was the market leader in heart attack diagnostics in 2023, with a share of 38.56%. This is due to a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high levels of awareness, and heavy investment in R&D. Furthermore, a rising population of older adults and rising cases of lifestyle-related cardiovascular disorders have fueled demand for early and precise diagnostics.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth over the forecast period. Drivers like a growing geriatric population, a growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, and better healthcare facilities are responsible for this high growth rate. Moreover, governments in China and India are making investments in healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to diagnostic technology, further driving the market growth in the region.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Beckman Coulter received FDA clearance for its Access NT-proBNP assay, designed to assess heart failure severity and assist in diagnosing acute heart failure in emergency settings.

In August 2024, GE HealthCare obtained CE mark clearance for its Vscan Air SL wireless handheld ultrasound system with Caption AI, an AI-based software intended for rapid cardiac evaluation at the point of care.

In June 2024, Abbott launched a next-generation high-sensitivity troponin test for early heart attack detection, enhancing diagnostic accuracy in emergency departments.

In March 2024, Siemens Healthineers introduced an AI-driven cardiac biomarker analysis tool to streamline the interpretation of heart attack diagnostic tests.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Cardiovascular diseases accounted for approximately 17.9 million deaths globally, highlighting the urgent need for early and accurate diagnostics.

North America recorded the highest adoption rate of blood-based biomarkers, while the Asia-Pacific saw a growing demand for point-of-care diagnostic solutions.

The deployment of portable cardiac diagnostic devices is expected to increase by over 50% in emerging markets, driven by healthcare accessibility improvements.

North America led in healthcare expenditure, with significant investments from government and private sectors aimed at enhancing cardiovascular diagnostics and treatment facilities.

The demand for portable and rapid diagnostic devices is expected to rise by 60% by 2032, revolutionizing early heart attack detection and emergency care.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5776

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Diagnostic Utilization Trends (2023), by Region

5.3 Diagnostic Test Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending on Heart Attack Diagnostics, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Heart Attack Diagnostics Market by Test

8. Heart Attack Diagnostics Market by End-use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/heart-attack-diagnostics-market-5776

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.