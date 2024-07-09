Janover’s New Insurtech Platform Launches D&O Liability Insurance for Publicly Traded Companies

Boca Raton, FL, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions, today announced that Janover Insurance Group (“Janover Insurance”), its insurtech subsidiary for commercial property insurance and more, has started offering directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance for publicly traded companies. D&O liability insurance is designed to protect the company’s board of directors and executive officers from personal losses if they are named in a lawsuit as a result of serving as a director or officer of a business or other type of organization. It can also cover the legal fees and other costs the organization may incur as a result of such a lawsuit.

Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, stated, “We are excited to offer D&O insurance on our platform, building on our successful track record in solving difficult problems in complex markets. We believe we can leverage our expertise in building marketplaces and solving similar problem sets and apply it to D&O; a corner of the industry that is sorely underserved and perhaps more than occasionally overpriced.”

The introduction of D&O liability insurance marks a significant expansion of Janover Insurance’s service offerings. This move aligns with Janover Insurance’s strategic vision of becoming a one-stop-shop for all commercial real estate and business insurance needs. By broadening our portfolio, Janover Insurance aims to attract a wider range of clients and enhance the Company’s market position.

Blake Janover added, “As we continue to grow and diversify our services, our primary goal remains to delight our clients with world class products they need, while transitioning to recurring and subscription revenues. The launch of our D&O liability insurance offering through our agency is a testament to our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the market and providing unmatched value to our clients.”

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/ .

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,”, “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-267907) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

