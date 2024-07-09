California Potentially Faces Worst Fire Season Ever: AX’s FireScout AI SaaS Technology Can Help Minimize the Crisis

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the start of the 2024 Fire Season, AX’s FireScout AI SaaS technology emerges as a leading technology on a global basis, in combating these devastating events. The fire season has barely begun, yet communities around the globe are already experiencing unprecedented challenges. Early reports indicate a severe season ahead, with increasing numbers of wildfires and acres burned.



AX is a global leader in advanced technology solutions, with a presence spanning the United States, Korea, Australia, and Europe. “Our mission is to provide cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions to address some of the world’s most pressing issues, including wildfire management,” said Michael Plaksin, the President and CEO of AX. He adds, “FireScout, our state-of-the-art AI SaaS technology, has already demonstrated significant success in early detection and rapid response to wildfires, helping to save lives, property, and natural resources.”

FireScout’s innovative approach utilizes advanced algorithms and real-time data to identify fire threats faster and more accurately than traditional methods. This proactive system enables firefighting teams to respond swiftly, minimizing the impact of wildfires. Our technology has been implemented across various regions, yielding remarkable results in reducing the devastation caused by these natural disasters.

Despite our global successes, the situation in California highlights the urgent need for enhanced fire management solutions.

The latest statistics from California are alarming:

Over 312,403 total emergency responses have been recorded year-to-date.

More than 3,499 wildfires have occurred, almost double the five-year average.

Over 197,288 acres have burned, nearly 12x the five-year average.

128 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Average Impact of Wildfires in California: $5B per year, and growing.

These numbers do not even account for the upcoming peak months of July through September, indicating a worsening trend that requires immediate action.

FireScout is not presently being utilized on as many of California cameras, leaving the state without the internationally proven benefits and accuracy of AX’s advanced AI technology, being able to detect fires in less than 1 minute, and providing notifications to first responders anywhere from 20 minutes to 2 hours prior to a 911 call. It appears, the present alternatives have proven to be insufficient in addressing the scale and intensity of the current and growing fire threats.

The State of California urgently needs a more advanced artificial intelligence fire detection software program to support and combat the escalating wildfire crisis. FireScout’s proven effectiveness in early detection and rapid response would be a game-changer for California, as it already has in the recent past, providing the much-needed edge to protect lives, properties, and the environment.

AX, is a leading technology company specializing in visual artificial intelligence (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. With a focus on visual and facial recognition technologies, AX develops and distributes innovative products that enhance safety and security across various industries worldwide.

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, augmented reality, and more.

FireScout , the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems.

We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout has been used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.



