Global CBD Oil Market Size To Exceed USD 26.72 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 18.36%

New York, United States , July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global CBD Oil Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 4.95 Billion in 2023 to USD 26.72 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 18.36% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Cannabidiol oil is another name for CBD oil. (CBD), which originates from cannabis plants, such as hemp and marijuana, can possess anxiolytic, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic properties. These characteristics have led to research on CBD oil as a possible treatment for a number of diseases, including anxiety disorders, chronic pain, and epilepsy. The demand for CBD-infused beauty and skincare products has surged, indicating consumers' growing inclination towards natural and comprehensive skincare treatments. Growing amounts of CBD, which is well-known for its potential anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, are being added to skincare formulae to address issues including acne, inflammation, and aging. Governments from a number of states and countries are supporting its use in drugs and other medical treatments, which is expected to expand and increase these products' sales and distribution throughout the course of the projected period. However, manufacturers continue to work to increase awareness among customers and provide informative packaging to make it clear what the consumer wants to get out of the items. Consequently, the attempts to support the marketing operations may present opportunities for the global cannabidiol oil market.

Global CBD Oil Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Marijuana, Hemp), By Product (Full-Spectrum CBD Oil, Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Isolate), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Care, Cosmetics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The hemp segment is expected to hold the largest share of the CBD oil market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the source, the CBD oil market is categorized into marijuana, and hemp. Among these, the hemp segment is expected to hold the largest share of the CBD oil market during the anticipation timeframe. Increased demand for pharmaceuticals and increased public awareness of health issues are likely to drive significant growth in the market for hemp-derived cannabidiol. The pharmaceutical industry predicts that when consumer disposable income increases and cannabis becomes legal, demand for the substance will rise.

The full-spectrum CBD oil segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the product, the CBD oil market is categorized into full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, and CBD isolate. Among these, the full-spectrum CBD oil segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. It indicates the combined benefits of many drugs may be more beneficial than CBD individually. With regard to the entourage effect, full-spectrum CBD oil is expected to have more medicinal benefits than CBD isolation. People may get improved relief from symptoms like pain, inflammation, anxiety, and more.

The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to hold a significant share of the CBD oil market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the application, the CBD oil market is categorized into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, pet care, cosmetics, and others. Among these, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to hold a significant share of the CBD oil market during the anticipation timeframe. the growing number of research investigations evaluating CBD's physical effects on particular medical conditions. These products are used as an alternative by a substantial, knowledgeable, and conscientious consumer base to lessen mental stress and nervousness.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the CBD oil market over the anticipation timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the CBD oil market over the anticipation timeframe. Interest from consumers in and tolerance to CBD have significantly increased in the US, which has significantly affected the market share and position of the area. North America is currently the largest market region because to ongoing development, pre-existing infrastructure, and growing public awareness of the potential benefits of CBD.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the CBD oil market during the anticipation timeframe. The legalization of cannabis in a number of European countries has created new markets for CBD products, which will attract investment and encourage the creation of new goods. Moreover, the rise of CBD-infused goods in industries like wellness, food and drink, healthcare, and cosmetics encourages market progress in Europe and positions the region as a significant CBD oil market over the projection period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the CBD oil market are Aurora Cannabis Inc., BIOTA Biosciences LLC, CannazALL, Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol, Avicanna, Endoca BV, Folium Biosciences, Gaia Botanics, Green Roads Inc., Happie Hemp Pvt. Ltd., Kazmira LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., and others.

Recent Developments

On January 2023, the acquisition of Goodbody Botanicals Ltd. by British Cannabis, a pioneer in the CBD market, represents a major advancement in our leadership in the wellness industry. This acquisition represents a significant expansion of our manufacturing capacity and an improvement in our ranking on the UK Food Standards Agency's (FSA) list of authorized products, signifying more than just the joining of two firms.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the CBD oil market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global CBD Oil Market, By Source

Marijuana

Hemp

Global CBD Oil Market, By Product

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

CBD Isolate

Global CBD Oil Market, By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Care

Cosmetics

Others

Global CBD Oil Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



