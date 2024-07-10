DIAC S.A : CHANGES WITHIN THE GENERAL MANAGEMENT OF MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES FRANCE









Born in 1976, Frédéric Schneider is a graduate of IAE Lyon. He began his career in 2000 as a management controller with RCI Banque in the UK.



In 2003, he became Financial Controller at RCI Banque S.A. From 2005, Frédéric Schneider held successive positions as Administrative and Financial Director in the UK, first for Nissan Finance Limited and then for RCI Financial Services. In 2009, he was appointed Regional Director in Rennes for DIAC. In 2011, Frédéric Schneider became Project Director and Chief Financial Officer of RN Bank in Russia.



In 2014, he was appointed Managing Director of RCI Banque Sucursal Argentina, followed by Banco RCI Brasil in 2016.



In 2019, Frédéric Schneider has become a member of the Executive Committee of the RCI Banque S.A, which has been operating under the Mobilize Financial Services brand since May 10, 2022. In 2022, he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer. In June 2023, the Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA appoints Frédéric Schneider as interim CEO of Mobilize Financial Services. He held this position until January 2024.

As of July 1, 2024, he became Managing Director of Mobilize Financial Services France.















Thibault Paland, born in 1972, is a graduate of the Ecole Supérieure de Gestion et Finances. He began his career with the group in 1997, working in the field with DIAC teams.



From 2001 to 2008, he held various positions at Renault Parc Entreprises (R.P.E) in France, where he acquired a wealth of experience in corporate sales. He notably served as Renault Key Accounts Director and Overlease Sales Director from June 2006 to October 2008.



Returning to DIAC, from 2008 to 2013 he headed the Regional Division of the East Network and then Paris Ile-de-France.



In 2013, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Diac Location at R.P.E, coordinating the group’s fleet and leasing business, a position he held for 3 years. He then became Managing Director of RCI Benelux, a subsidiary of RCI Bank and Services for the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.



Since June 2018, he has held the position of Managing Director of DIAC, which became Mobilize Financial Services France in September 2022.



Thibault Paland joins the Executive Committee of Mobilize Financial Services group as of December 13, 2022.

As of July 1, 2024, he joins Renault Group as Managing Director of Renault Commerce Maroc and Director of the Dacia brand in Morocco.