Access Doors & Panels Global Market Report 2024: Market Expansion Driven by Smart Door Technology and Construction Growth - A $6.01 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Access Doors & Panels Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Access Doors & Panels Market was valued at USD 4.93 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 6.01 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 3.36%.

The global access doors and panels market exhibits a notable level of fragmentation, with numerous participants operating on both local and international scales. This fragmentation is primarily due to the presence of various local and global players. Major global access doors and panels market vendors encompass Activar Construction Products Group, Acudor Products, Elmdor, Karp Associates, Williams Brothers Corporation of America, and others. Competition among these leading vendors is intense.

The highly competitive landscape is further underlined by the rapidly evolving technological landscape, which challenges vendors as customers increasingly demand ongoing innovations and upgrades, particularly within the construction sector. To adapt to these dynamic market conditions, vendors must continuously refine their unique value propositions to establish and sustain a strong industry presence.





MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Rising Smart Door Technology



Smart door technology has become a focal point in the evolution of the global access doors and panels market, reflecting a transformative shift toward more sophisticated and interconnected solutions. One prominent aspect is the rapid pace of technological advancements, as manufacturers continually enhance features such as biometric access, facial recognition, and seamless integration with smart home ecosystems, demonstrating a commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation. This drive for innovation aligns with the broader trend of increasing reliance on Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, driving the connectivity of smart doors and enabling users to monitor and control access remotely from various devices, contributing to more intelligent and responsive security infrastructure.



Growth in Real Estate and Construction Opportunities



The growth of commercial spaces such as shopping malls, retail areas, and offices is expected to support the growth of the global access doors and panels market. Most commercial spaces are implementing the latest infrastructures and technologies to improve the overall aesthetics of spaces and ensure maximum security and convenience. Access doors are highly beneficial for commercial spaces and are implemented in almost all commercial facilities. The volume of global construction output is expected to grow over 80% to reach a value of USD 15.2 trillion by 2030. India, China, and the U.S. are expected to account for 60% of the global construction output. The growth of the global construction market is primarily supported by the economic recovery of developed countries and growing industrialization in developing countries. Expanding retail and business operations are also expected to drive the growth of the commercial real estate market. The declining unemployment rates, rising consumer disposable income, and improving corporate profits will drive the market for commercial real estate in developing countries. Moreover, there is a rise in the construction of residential buildings, particularly in the U.S., India, and China, wherein most homeowners seek access doors and panels that integrate with the design and maintain aesthetics.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



The challenge of fluctuating raw material prices influences the global access doors and panels market dynamics. Like many others, the market is susceptible to volatility in the costs of raw materials, which can impact various aspects of the industry, from production costs to pricing strategies and overall market competitiveness. This challenge requires a nuanced understanding of the factors contributing to price fluctuations and strategic measures to mitigate potential adverse effects. Furthermore, the global economic landscape is one of the primary contributors to the fluctuating raw material prices in the access doors and panels market. Economic conditions, including inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events, can significantly impact the prices of key raw materials used to manufacture access doors and panels. The interconnectedness of global markets means that changes in one part of the world can have ripple effects, influencing the cost of materials sourced from different regions.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY TYPE



The global access doors and panels market segmentation by type is divided into general-purpose, fire-rated, drywall, and security. Amongst these, the general-purpose segment dominated the market share by more than 34% in 2023. These access doors are not specialized for a particular industry or function but are engineered to provide a flexible solution suitable for a broad spectrum of use cases. The general-purpose door panels cater to the needs of commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential buildings, offering ease of installation and compatibility with diverse construction environments. The renovation and retrofit market presents access doors, and panel manufacturers opportunities as existing buildings undergo upgrades and improvements.

INSIGHTS BY INSTALLATION



The interior installation segment holds the most significant share of the global access doors and panels market 2023. The interior access doors & panels mainly involve placing access points within interior spaces such as walls, ceilings, and floors to provide discreet and functional access to concealed utilities, equipment, and storage areas. Furthermore, exterior installation of access doors and panels involves placing access points on building exteriors, rooftops, and other outdoor surfaces to provide secure and convenient access to concealed spaces and equipment. The exterior access doors & panels are mainly designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions such as rain, wind, snow, and UV exposure, ensuring long-term durability and performance in outdoor environments.

INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL



The global access doors and panels market by material is classified into steel, plastic, and others. The steel material segment dominated the market during the forecast period. Security considerations are pivotal in propelling the demand for steel access doors. The inherent strength of steel provides a robust barrier, enhancing security in commercial, industrial, and institutional settings. The market responds to the need for access solutions, prioritizing security and positioning steel doors as essential components in projects where protecting assets and restricted areas are a primary concern. Further, the global demand for aluminum access doors and panels is fueled by diverse market factors that underscore the unique properties and advantages inherent in these lightweight and corrosion-resistant access solutions.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global access doors and panels market by end-user is segmented into commercial & industrial and residential. Commercial buildings require access solutions that are durable, secure, and aesthetically pleasing to maintain the overall design integrity of the space. Manufacturers catering to the commercial & industrial segment often offer a range of materials, finishes, and customization options to meet the diverse needs of architects, designers, and facility managers. Access doors and panels in industrial settings are used for accessing machinery, equipment, storage areas, and utility tunnels. These doors must be rugged, durable, and capable of withstanding harsh operating conditions, including exposure to extreme temperatures, moisture, and chemicals. Fire-rated, airtight, watertight access doors and explosion-proof options may also be required in certain commercial & industrial environments to ensure compliance with safety regulations. Moreover, airtight and watertight access doors and panels are usually flush-type access doors & panels mainly designed for installation in walls and ceilings to prevent air infiltration and water penetration. These apply to clean rooms, hospitals, laboratories, operating rooms, pharmaceutical buildings, etc.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel dominated the global access doors and panels market. People prefer the hands-on experience and personal interaction offered by offline distribution channels, allowing them to inspect product quality, seek expert advice, and receive immediate assistance from knowledgeable sales staff. Offline retailers and specialty stores often have deep local market knowledge and expertise, allowing them to offer tailored product recommendations, installation services, and after-sales support to customers based on their specific needs and preferences. However, online distribution channels are currently trending in the market, involving higher adoption of digital platforms and e-commerce websites where access doors and panels are marketed, sold, and shipped to customers. These platforms provide a convenient and accessible way for customers to browse, compare, and purchase access doors and panels from various manufacturers and suppliers, offering a diverse selection of products at competitive prices.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



The global access doors and panels market is mainly driven by their installation in new buildings or the renovation or replacement of existing structures. APAC dominated the global access doors and panels market share, valued at over USD 1.96 billion in 2023. The strong economic growth, increased construction activities, and rising disposable income have significantly supported the region's access doors & panels market growth.

Also, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development have resulted in the rise of megacities in fast-growing economies. The rising urban population and renovations have also supported the growth of the construction industry. Due to strong investments in infrastructure spending, especially in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam, these countries are the most potential markets for access doors & panels in the region.



North America is significant in the global access doors and panels market. Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities are mainly driving the demand for access doors in the region. Despite the scope for expansion, the construction output faced huge challenges in the U.S. during the pandemic, limiting the probability of penetration in underpenetrated residential segments. However, the market is expected to be highly supported by regional renovation trends. Further, the European market is driven by the growth in installation in new buildings and high demand due to renovations of doors and retrofit activities.

The European construction growth is broad-based and is expected to occur across all sectors, including residential, non-residential, and civil engineering, for both new construction and renovation activities, thereby driving the growth of the region's access doors & panels market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

Activar Construction Products Group

Acudor Products

Babcock-Davis

BAUCO

BILCO (Tyman North America)

Elmdor

Envisivent

Exitile Access

EZ Concept (Studco Building Systems)

FAKRO

FF Systems

Gorter Group

Ningbo JUGE Electromechanical Equipment

Karp Associates

MIFAB

Milcor (Duravent Group)

Nystrom

Proaks Metal

Williams Brothers Corporation of America

Wind-Lock

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Segmentation

Segmentation by Type

General-Purpose

Fire-Rated

Drywall

Security

Segmentation by Installation

Exterior

Interior

Segmentation by Material

Steel

Plastic

Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by End-user

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6eu5jq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment