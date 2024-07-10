Groupama has successfully issued a new perpetual subordinated debt of EUR 600 million

Groupama announced the issue on 9 July 2024 of fixed rate Restricted Tier1 perpetual notes subscribed by institutional investors for an amount of EUR 600 million, with an annual coupon of 6.5%. The purpose of this transaction was to take advantage of the current supportive market conditions to optimize the group’s capital structure.

Investors showed significant interest in the new notes with the order book being more than 5 times oversubscribed.

The main terms of the new issue are the following:

Issuer: Groupama Assurances Mutuelles

Rating of the notes: BBB by Fitch

Issue amount: EUR 600 million

Pricing date: 9 July 2024

Settlement date: 16 July 2024

Annual coupon: 6.5 per cent.

ISIN: FR001400QR21

J.P. Morgan (Global Co-coordinator), Natixis (Global Co-coordinator), BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole CIB and HSBC acted as joint bookrunners on the transaction. The new notes will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The prospectus of the new notes will be available on the group’s website (www.groupama.com) and the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers ( www.amf-france.org ).

Press contact Analyst and investor contact

Safia Bouda – + 33 (0)6 02 04 48 63

safia.bouda@groupama.com



Valérie Buffard – +33 (0)6 70 04 12 38

valerie.buffard@groupama.com







About Groupama Group

For more than 100 years, Groupama Group has based its actions on timeless, humanist values to enable as many people as possible to build their lives in confidence. It relies on humane, caring, optimistic and responsible communities. The Groupama Group, one of the leading mutual insurers in France, carries out its insurance and service business activities in ten countries. The Group has 12 million members and customers and 31,000 employees throughout the world, with premium income of €17.0 billion.

