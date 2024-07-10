Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Research Report 2024: Global Market Set to Reach US$86.247 Billion by 2029 - Government Initiatives Fueling Expansion, Addressing Chronic Disease Predominance

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small molecule innovator contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is witnessing an impressive upswing, projected to burgeon from US$51.165 billion in 2022 to US$86.247 billion by 2029, growing at compound annual growth rate of 7.74% characterizes this robust growth trajectory. Age demographics and the prevalence of chronic conditions are key drivers, catalyzing the demand for tailored healthcare services and innovative small-molecule drugs essential for treating these ailments.





Evident governmental support in the pharmaceutical sector, illustrated by significant initiatives such as the establishment of Lifera by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, underpins the sector's expansion. Lifera aims to serve as a formidable commercial-scale CDMO, specializing in essential and life-saving medications, including small molecule therapeutics designed to combat the ever-increasing chronic disease burden and accommodate the health needs of an aging global population.



Addressing Chronic Disease Predominance:



As the incidence of chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes escalates globally, demand for small-molecule drugs surges in parallel. The urgency for these drugs, highlighted by staggering statistics from organizations like the American Cancer Society, underscores the critical need for enhanced preventative, diagnostic, and treatment strategies to meet the evolving challenges of healthcare provision.



The Impact of an Aging Population:



An aging demographic, particularly evident in countries like the United States, where the 65 and older population comprised 16.8% of the population in 2020, further underscores the growing requirement for advanced healthcare services. This demographic shift amplifies the call for Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) that innovate in the realm of small molecule therapeutics, offering burgeoning opportunities for players in the pharmaceutical industry.



Focus on the China Market:



China's small molecule innovator CDMO market anticipates steady advancement, propelled by an upsurge in clinical trial activities and the uptake of end-to-end services within the country. China's significant disease prevalence, combined with its strategic position as a hub for clinical trials, invigorates market growth in the region. The expected demographic swell to 402 million aged individuals by 2040 corresponds to a surging demand for drug discovery and development services, bolstering market expansion through the forecast period.



Recent Market Developments:



Recent strategic market developments include the January 2023 expansion of Lonza's Solid Form Services Facility in the USA and WuXi STA's inauguration of a new sterile lipid nanoparticle formulation facility in September 2022. These milestones represent continued investment in the sector's capacity to innovate and deliver comprehensive drug development and manufacturing services.



Market Segmentation:



Segmentation within the CDMO market is intricate, encompassing product lines like Small Molecule API and Drug Product, diverse customer types from preclinical stages to commercial scale, and a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular disease, oncology, and neurology. Geographical segmentation highlights key regional markets including North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific, all of which are pivotal to the global CDMO industry's growth narrative.



