Heritage Grocers Group Expands Loyalty Program to El Rancho Supermercado

ONTARIO, Calif., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, announced today the recent expansion of its rewards program to El Rancho Supermercado, one of its banner companies with 29 stores across Texas and Kansas. This expansion further unifies Heritage’s banner companies under one loyalty program to enhance the overall shopping experience and unlock even more value for its customers.

“Building on the successful launch of Heritage’s rewards program for Cardenas Markets in February, we are proud to extend this program to the loyal customers of El Rancho Supermercado,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer of HGG. “This latest expansion to El Rancho will create significant added value for both existing and new participating customers. The rewards and data accessed from this program will also help HGG further specialize the dynamic shopping experiences we offer to our customers in a personalized manner.”

The ‘El Rancho Rewards’ mobile app is available for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Customers can also sign up for the new loyalty program and start enjoying amazing benefits by visiting El Rancho Supermercado Rewards. After enrolling in the program, all customers have to do to access their offers is tap ‘Clip and Save’ to add their favorites to ‘My Card’ or the ‘Cart’ icon. Upon checkout, customers need to enter their phone number, or present the barcode on ‘My Card’ or the ‘Cart’ icon, to redeem their offers.

Customers that opt-in and participate can:



Clip digital coupons

Earn and redeem points on ALL purchases

purchases Enjoy and access exclusive weekly offers

Receive one point for every $1 spent

Save big on El Rancho’s digital deal of the week

Take advantage of seasonal offers and promotional discounts

To learn more about ‘El Rancho Rewards,’ including details, terms and conditions or to sign up today, visit El Rancho Supermercado Rewards.

About El Rancho Supermercado

Headquartered in Addison, Texas, El Rancho Supermercado opened its doors in 1988 and has since been dedicated to making Hispanic customers feel at home. Founded by strong family values, El Rancho Supermercado provides a great variety of the highest quality products and freshest produce and is always attentive to its customers’ needs to ensure a great shopping experience.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit https://www.heritagegrocersgroup.com/.