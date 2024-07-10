Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FAQ on the EU's Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act: Understanding These Key Pieces of Legislation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New EU legislation regulating digital services and platform providers will have ramifications for global companies that compete in the region. Compliance is already required; players now need to understand their obligations.

The European Commission (EC) recently enacted two of the world's strictest laws aimed at regulating the digital landscape for the benefit of both users and businesses. The Digital Services Act (DSA) came into force on February 17, 2024, and the Digital Markets Act (DMA) on March 7, 2024. The report provides answers to some of the most common questions about the laws that will help you understand and comply with them.

