US Trends to Watch in 2024: 5 Under-the-Radar Metrics Making Big Moves - Gaming, Food & Beverage, Shoppable Media, Electric Cars and Ride Sharing

This report presents five of the most intriguing and/or under-the-radar positive forecasts for 2024 that clients should be aware of.

The economic outlook in 2024 is ambiguous, but there are plenty of under-the-radar digital economy bright spots. This report compiles a handful of forecast silver linings, hidden gems, and underappreciated pockets of growth, as selected by the forecasting team. Read on for five positive-leaning US forecast stories across advertising, media, ecommerce, and tech that you may have missed.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Gaming is a digital advertising hotbed

Food and beverage is a much bigger part of ecommerce than it used to be

Shoppable media is everywhere, and consumers are embracing it

US drivers are flocking to electric cars

The ride-share industry is once again flying high

US Food and Beverage Retail Ecommerce Sales, 2021-2027 (billions, % change, and % of total retail ecommerce sales)

US Electric Car Drivers, 2021-2027 (millions, % change, and % of licensed drivers)

