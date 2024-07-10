Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powering the Point-of-Sale: How Hardware and Software Trends Impact the Payments Ecosystem in the U.S." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report unpacks how the lines between POS hardware and software are disappearing as providers push the innovation envelope.

Software reigns supreme at the point-of-sale (POS). With that preeminence comes a brisk pace of innovation that is broadening opportunities for POS providers to expand their offerings - even as hardware increasingly becomes a means to deliver software.

Key Question: How are payment providers affected by factors driving change at the POS?

Key Stat: The US installed base of mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals will grow at more than five times the rate of in-place hardware from 2023 to 2027, per the forecast. The role of mPOS in completing transactions at the customer's location continues to increase.

Key Report Features:

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

5 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

1 Expert Perspective: Insights from industry and company leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The fight for POS revenues among payment providers is intensifying

All roads lead to POS software

Anemic fixed POS terminal hardware growth masks its importance

mPOS portability and use case expansion drive growth

SoftPOS is booming

Insider Intelligence Interviews

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Payments Participants at the POS

Checkout and Payment Features Business Leaders Worldwide Are Prioritizing, Q4 2022 (% of respondents)

US Fixed Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Hardware Installed Base, 2023-2027 (millions, % change, and % of total POS terminals)

Store Technology Purchase Plans According to Brands in Canada and the US, 2024 (% of respondents)

Software Point-of-Sale (softPOS) Transaction Value and Smartphone Users Worldwide, 2023 & 2028

Interviewed for This Report

Gilbert Bailey - Global Payments, Executive Vice President, Commerce Enablement Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqiiu8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment