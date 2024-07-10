United States Life Insurance Consumer Habits 2024: How Insurers Can Close Knowledge Gaps and Win New Policyholders

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Life Insurance Consumer Habits 2024: How Insurers Can Close Knowledge Gaps and Win New Policyholders" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of US life insurance policyholders is set to decline in the next few years. Understanding roadblocks to coverage in untapped and growing markets can help insurers right the ship.

Key groups of US consumers face roadblocks to understanding and committing to life insurance products. Insurers that build the right marketing campaigns can bridge these gaps and grow their customer bases.

Key Question: What is preventing prospective customers from purchasing life insurance, and how can marketers address it?

Key Stat: The number of US life insurance policyholders will remain stagnant over the next two years, unless insurers can help consumers understand why they should commit to purchasing coverage.

Here's what's in the full report

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

4 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

US life insurers must bridge a significant knowledge gap to capitalize on a major customer acquisition opportunity

Consumers don't understand how life insurance can fit into their budgets

Gen Zers and millennials don't know why they should buy life insurance now rather than later

The life insurance coverage gender gap will continue to widen if marketing tactics aren't adjusted

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

US Consumer Debt, by Type, Q4 2023 (trillions and % of total)

US Life Insurance Policyholders, by Age, 2016-2024 (millions)

US Life Insurance Policyholders, by Generation, 2016-2026 (% of total population in each group)

US Adults Who Own and Feel Knowledgeable About Life Insurance, by Gender, Jan 2023 (% of respondents in each group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tx7amm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment