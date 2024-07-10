Gov. Glenn Youngkin Appoints Virginia Credit Union’s Cherry Dale to Virginia Council on Women

RICHMOND, VA, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Virginia Credit Union’s Cherry Dale to serve on the Virginia Council on Women. Her appointment to a four-year term on the Council was announced July 3.

The Virginia Council on Women is an advisory council in the Executive branch. It brings together two dozen leaders from around the state to advise the Governor and General Assembly on matters pertaining to women and ways to improve their educational, professional, cultural, and governmental status within the Commonwealth.

“I’m honored to serve on the Council,” said Dale. “We have so much diversity and talent within the Commonwealth, and I’m excited to join my fellow Council members in exploring and creating opportunities for women and girls.”

A Certified Teacher with a Master's degree in Education, Dale is Senior Vice President of Financial Education for the $5.3 billion credit union. During her almost two decades at Virginia Credit Union, she has developed and laid the groundwork for the organization’s financial education team, which provides lessons on personal finance and money management to everyone from elementary school-aged students to retirees. The team reaches more than 100,000 individuals annually.

Dale also plays a pivotal role in many of Virginia Credit Union’s community-focused initiatives, working with partners such as Richmond (City) Public Schools, Virginia Commonwealth University, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and the JumpStart Virginia Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy.

About the Virginia Council on Women

The Council on Women is an advisory council appointed by the governor to serve the executive branch of state government. Over the past several years, the Council has focused its efforts on engaging and empowering women through education (with a specific focus on educational opportunities within the fields of Science, Technology, the Arts, Engineering and Math); healthcare; support in the workforce; and convening.

About Virginia Credit Union

A financial cooperative serving more than 320,000 members, Virginia Credit Union offers a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, with a focus on helping people be more confident with their finances. Virginia Credit Union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by NCUA.

