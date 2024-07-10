Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Market Size to Reach USD 68.92 Billion, With a CAGR of 23.0% from 2024 to 2032- Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITDR Market Overview:

The Global Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Market was valued at USD 10.70 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 68.92 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 23.0% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Explanation

ITDR is a contemporary classification of cybersecurity solutions that concentrates on safeguarding user specification and identity-dependent systems from cyber threats. ITDR includes a merger of security instruments, procedures, and foremost operations to constructively arrange for locating and engaging with identity-connected menaces. Identity has been chronicled as a contemporary security circumference because even if a meshwork, endpoint, and all alternate gadgets are well connected, a cyber assaulter is required to approach one prosperous account to come to terms with endeavor resources.

Moreover, with the escalating prevalence and refinement of cyber assaults in the identity threat detection and response (ITDR) market, it is becoming more crucial than ever before. Presently, cybercriminals are growingly proficient at utilizing identity-dependent strategies to violate accounts and procure unsanctioned approaches to susceptible information. Consequently, firms are provoked by a score of threat techniques and supplementary exterior factors in the digital topography.

Fundamental Stats from the Report

Key Findings from the Report

The market for identity threat detection and response (ITDR) is expanding due to several factors, including its use together with SaaS security posture management (SSPM) solutions, which correspond data revelation information to each identity, offering singular resolution and regulation over administrative security topography.

The market is segmented mainly on the basis of offering, deployment mode, organization size, application, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest identity threat detection and response (ITDR) market share.

Identity Threat Detection and Response Market Key Players

Adaptive Shield

BeyondTrust

CrowdStrike

CyberArk

IBM

Microminder

Microsoft

Important Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

One of the main factors driving the identity threat detection and response (ITDR) market growth is the growing amalgamation of artificial intelligence into identity threat detection and responses owing to its potential to improve threat discernment, response potential, and holistic pliability.

There is a surge in demand to smoothly comprise identity threat detection and responses with prevailing security processes, occurring response procedures, and communication passages to ease seamless conversion amidst vigilance and response teams to seize identity detection and response.

Trends:

The forecast period will witness substantial growth in the identity threat detection and response (ITDR) market demand as there is a capitalizing of cultured data benchmarking potential. It contrasts each identity to customized and department approaches and data disclosure motifs furnishing vigilance on a deflection from the normal venture.

Challenges:

Comprising ITDR solutions into the prevailing frameworks and endeavors gives rise to a noteworthy provocation for the market. Several firms are looking for reinforcement in orienting these technologies with their security frameworks, identity handling systems, and conformity norms. Communicating the assemblage of identity-connected threats demands an exhaustive approach frequently, including the amalgamation of manifold ITDR solutions and teamwork covering teams and departments.

ITDR Market Regional Insights

North America : The identity threat detection and response (ITDR) market in North America is expected to increase due to the growing cyberattacks.

: The identity threat detection and response (ITDR) market in North America is expected to increase due to the growing cyberattacks. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific will grow at a significant rate. This expected growth can be attributed to the proactive initiatives launched by different market players.





ITDR Market Segmentation Overview

By Offering Outlook

Solutions Credential Threat Protection Active Directory Threat Management Exposure Management Response & Remediation Management

Services Professional Services Managed Security Services



By Deployment Mode Outlook

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size Outlook

SMES

Large Enterprises

By Application Outlook

Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Education

Healthcare & Lifesciences

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Government & Defense

Gaming & Gambling

IT & IteS

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

