Parker Elects E. Jean Savage to its Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced the election of E. Jean Savage to its Board of Directors, effective July 10, 2024.

Ms. Savage is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Industries, Inc., a leading provider of rail transportation products and services in North America, a position she has held since 2020. Previously, she was Vice President, Surface Mining and Technology for Caterpillar Inc. where she spent 17 years in a variety of senior leadership positions that spanned operations, technology and innovation, and quality and continuous improvement. Prior to that, she held a variety of engineering and general manager roles during a 14-year career with Parker Hannifin. Ms. Savage began her career as an intelligence officer with the U.S. Army Reserves.

“Jean brings significant executive leadership experience in the industrial, engineering and transportation sectors,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jenny Parmentier. “She is a welcome addition to the Board offering deep expertise in areas of strategic importance to us. Jean has a demonstrated track record of success leading global advanced manufacturing operations and brings valuable knowledge, including experience with Parker, that will support our future goals and continue our strong financial, operational and governance oversight.”

Ms. Savage also serves on the board of directors of Trinity Industries, Inc., and served on the Board of Directors of WestRock Company from February 1, 2022 to July 5, 2024.

About Parker Hannifin

