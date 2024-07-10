State of Missouri Partners with GovDeals to sell Historic Wainwright Building in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of Missouri is selling the Wainwright State Office Building located at 111 North 7th Street in downtown St. Louis on GovDeals.com, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell real estate and other surplus assets. This 234,600 sq. ft. property consists of two buildings, one with three floors and the other ten, and several open courtyard areas. The property will be open for bidding until August 29, at 3:00 PM CDT.



The building was constructed in 1891 by architects Adler & Sullivan for Ellis Wainwright. The masonry foundation supports the building made of terra cotta, brown sandstone, and brick and boasts 16-foot ceilings on the main floor and several open and closed office spaces on the upper floors.

Supported by its unique architectural design, the building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1968, purchased by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1973, then sold to the state in 1974.

The Wainwright building is centrally located to many of the biggest attractions in the city, including:

Busch Stadium, home of the MLB team the St. Louis Cardinals is 0.4 miles away

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is 1 mile away

Citypark on Market Street, the 22,000+ seat stadium home to the St. Louis City SC soccer team is just 1.2 miles away

Ballpark Village, an open-air entertainment district that houses attractions like Cardinals Nation, Budweiser Brew House and FOX Sports Midwest.

“With its rich history and central location to museums, sports arenas, and other educational and recreational venues, this a prime area for activity and commerce. We are excited to see a buyer use this building to its potential to contribute to the local economy,” says Heather Vandeloecht, Deputy Director of Planning and Real Estate Services for the state.

The zoning for the property is Central Business District – Mixed Use, which allows for many redevelopment options such as a multi-family or mixed-use property with residential space above and commercial or retail on the bottom floor.

“GovDeals is excited to help the state of Missouri find the perfect buyer for this property. By exposing the sale to millions of buyers across the US, we hope this building will be revitalized and be a contribution to the neighborhood and community around it,” says Mimi Limmeroth, Director of Business Development State Government & Higher Education for GovDeals.

To bid on this property or any other assets on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

