TalkingParents Partners with Author and Family Mediator, Alysha Price, to Help Single Parents Master Co-Parenting

Fort Walton Beach, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-parenting Expert, Author, and Family Mediator, Alysha Price, will take over TalkingParents’ Instagram account Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19. Price is the Founder of a non-profit called The Price Dynamic, an organization dedicated to supporting and educating single parents to help them form cohesive co-parenting teams. Her advice, typically shared on @msalyshaprice and @thepricedynamic, will be featured on @talkingparentsapp for a full week.

"I’m thrilled to be taking the reins of TalkingParents’ social media for a week! By blending my personal and professional experience, I’m able to bring laughter and lessons into the beautiful chaos of co-parenting. Together, we've got this – one post at a time. Let's rise above our emotions and show the world that when it comes to raising kids, teamwork truly makes the dream work!"

-Alysha Price, The Price Dynamic

Price is also a co-parent herself and wrote the book, It’s Not Complicated, an inspirational guide designed to help mothers move from ambivalent to confident in their co-parenting relationships. Her innovative strategies have earned her features on prestigious platforms like the Oprah Winfrey Network, VH1, and Forbes. Follow TalkingParents on Instagram to watch her takeover.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

