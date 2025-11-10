Expert Panel Tackles Stepfamily and Co-Parenting Dynamics in Free Webinar Event

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders in co-parent and stepfamily support, TalkingParents and Stepfamily Solutions, are partnering to co-host a free Co-Parenting & Coffee webinar this December. From Conflict to Connection: Navigating Stepfamily Dynamics will be a live interactive panel and Q&A with leading stepfamily experts Cameron Normand, JD, Dr. Todd Jensen, and Alex Harrison, LCSW.

Normand, Jensen, and Harrison bring extensive experience and national recognition to the discussion on building stronger, more connected stepfamilies. Their work has positively impacted thousands of families and has been featured by leading media outlets, including Newsweek, Business Insider, The Atlantic, and The New York Times, among others.

“Thriving in step-family life isn’t about erasing the past — it’s about building a new story together, rooted in communication, respect, and shared purpose.”

— Cameron Normand, CEO of Stepfamily Solutions

Together, they’ll examine the real challenges that shape life in a blended family and how they affect parents, stepparents, and children who are caught in the middle. Attendees can also expect discussions focused on practical strategies for managing emotional ups and downs, overcoming co-parenting obstacles, and building trust and connection across all relationships.

Additionally, the webinar will offer insights into:

What kids wish their parents and stepparents knew (but rarely say)

How biological and stepparent roles really evolve over time (and why it’s not what you see on TV)

Tools to improve communication between households (even if you’re on rocky ground)

Setting boundaries that stick (without alienating anyone)

Co-Parenting & Coffee presents From Conflict to Connection: Navigating Stepfamily Dynamics Wednesday, Dec. 10, 7 a.m. PST/10 a.m. EST. Register Now or Contact TalkingParents to learn more.



###

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.



About Stepfamily Solutions

Stepfamily Solutions aims to be the leading organization dedicated to helping all stepfamilies create a better everyday life. The organization fulfills this mission by offering clients, readers, event attendees, and subscribers access to high-quality, research-based tools, educational insights, professional guidance, and interactive forums designed to empower families as they navigate their unique dynamics. Through inclusive and comprehensive content and events, Stepfamily Solutions strives to inspire a new narrative for stepfamilies and to support families of all backgrounds, cultures, structures, sexual orientations, gender identities, and religions.



About the Experts

Cameron Normand is the CEO of Stepfamily Solutions, a nationally recognized stepfamily expert, host of the Stepmom Diaries podcast, and founder of the Stepfamily Coach Academy. Through her coaching, courses, and events, Cameron has empowered thousands of stepmoms to redefine what blended family success looks like. Her work has been featured in Newsweek, ScaryMommy, Business Insider, among others.

Todd Jensen, PhD, MSW, is a Research Assistant Professor in the school of social work, Associate Director for Research in the Collaborative for Implementation Practice, and a Family Research and Engagement Specialist in the Jordan Institute for Families at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His research on stepfamilies has been featured in The Atlantic, BBC, and The New York Times.



Alex Harrison is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist who has spent the last fifteen years helping couples and families find better ways to do life together. As both a blended family coach and a card-carrying member of the “Bonus Mom Club”, she helps people build connection, calm the chaos, and develop the skills that truly work in blended family life.

Attachment