TalkingParents Recognizes National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Offers Support for Safer Co-Parent Communication

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, TalkingParents, a trusted leader in co-parenting and family communication, is focusing attention on the profound impact of domestic violence and the importance of tools that help protect victims and their children.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline reported that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence—statistics that also represent families and millions of children, who often witness or experience the long-term effects of post-divorce or separation abuse.

“Domestic violence and other forms of abuse don’t always stop when a relationship ends,” said Stephen Nixon, TalkingParents co-founder and attorney. “Those things can evolve into new forms of control and conflict, especially when children are involved.

“Situations like this are exactly why we began and why our service exists today. Every bit of support is vital—we provide families in transition with a safe, secure, and documented way to communicate that helps de-escalate conflict and protects everyone involved.”

With TalkingParents, co-parents are empowered to deter abusive behavior, improve accountability, and protect personal safety through features like:

Unalterable Records : A court-admissible, accurate log of all communication without the ability to edit or delete.

A court-admissible, accurate log of all communication without the ability to edit or delete. Secure Messaging : Centralized, documented interactions that keep communication within one monitored platform.

Centralized, documented interactions that keep communication within one monitored platform. Accountable Calling : Recorded phone and video calls that support supervised visitation requirements, reducing the need for in-person exchanges.

Recorded phone and video calls that support supervised visitation requirements, reducing the need for in-person exchanges. Shared Calendars & File Sharing : Features that help minimize miscommunication and opportunities for manipulation.

Features that help minimize miscommunication and opportunities for manipulation. Information Privacy & Protection: Maintain co-parent communication without having to exchange personal details like phone numbers, email, or bank information.



24 people—that’s how many suffer from domestic violence every minute. By the time this article is read, nearly 48 will be victims of it. Resources like TalkingParents can be the difference, not just for men and women, but for the children watching it unfold.

For those impacted by domestic violence, safety remains the top priority. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.

Additional support for families navigating high-conflict situations is available at TalkingParents.



TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar.

