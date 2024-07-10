The AREA Welcomes HTC VIVE as a Member

BOSTON, MA, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) today announced that HTC VIVE has joined the consortium. As a pioneer in Extended Reality (XR), HTC VIVE launched its first headset in 2016. It has steadily grown its enterprise offerings to encompass immersive training in manufacturing, design, finance, defense, healthcare, and education, among other verticals. In joining AREA, HTC VIVE aims to share its long-term institutional knowledge from operating in the XR space and to seek out innovative solutions to the challenges faced by enterprises, such as cost-effective training, customer experience, and remote employee engagement.

“It’s wonderful to join this group of professionals dedicated to similar goals as us: building immersive solutions with positive, real-world impact and helping companies get more done cost-effectively,” said Dan O’Brien, GM Americas at HTC VIVE. “From soft skills to design work to defense training, to remote employee collaboration, we know from experience that XR brings tremendous value to enterprises – like better retention rates and engagement, streamlined workflows, and enhanced productivity. We’re excited to collaborate with the AREA team to help more people benefit from this technology.”

“HTC VIVE is a welcome addition to the AREA community,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director at AREA. “Their knowledge and experience working with organizations deploying XR solutions will be invaluable as we all work to further the adoption of XR solutions in the enterprise.”

HTC VIVE has a long history of driving innovative solutions in the XR space to help organizations achieve their goals. 2016 the company worked with gaming giant Valve to launch the first VIVE VR consumer headset. It has also worked with the company Axon to develop VR-compatible TASER controllers for police de-escalation training and with the European Space Agency and Nord Space ApS to deploy its VIVE Focus 3 headset on the ISS for astronaut mental and physical health. In late 2023, HTC VIVE launched the industry’s first standalone tracker, VIVE Ultimate Tracker, which is used for multiple training types, including sports and defense.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware, the VIVEPORT platform and app store, VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers, VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator, and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

About the AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)

The AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global membership-funded alliance helping to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AR by supporting the growth of a comprehensive ecosystem. The AREA accelerates AR adoption by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises, providers, and research institutions. AREA is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit the AREA website .

