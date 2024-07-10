Johnson Fistel has Commenced an Investigation on Behalf of Helios (HLIO) Shareholders Amid Allegations of CEO Misconduct

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”) or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On July 9, 2024, Helios formally announced that Josef Matosevic, who serves as the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, was placed on an immediate paid leave, effective retroactively from July 1, 2024. This administrative action arose in response to allegations suggesting a potential violation of the Company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. The Company has initiated an internal investigation to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding these allegations.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

