Sunset Transportation Recognized as 2024 Top Workplace

ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Transportation ("Sunset"), a premier third-party logistics (3PL) provider and leader in global supply chain solutions, announced its recognition as a recipient of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch 2024 Top Workplaces Award for the 10th year in a row. Additionally, Sunset is recognized with the 2024 Distribution Top Workplaces award. Both honors are a testament to Sunset’s steadfast commitment to fostering a people-first workplace and culture of excellence.



“We pride ourselves on teamwork, communication and the best customer service in the industry, which we accomplish by prioritizing our company core values, known as The Sunset Way,” said Lindsey Graves, CEO at Sunset Transportation. “We rely on loyalty, accountability, relationship-building, flexibility and responsiveness to guide our professional behaviors to support one another so we can help our customers continuously improve their supply chains. Being recognized as a Top Workplace for the 10th year is a nod to our growth-minded company where our team members - who we call Sunsetters - never stop learning and enjoy work-life balance.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces award by Energage, LLC emphasizes the critical importance in fostering a positive and effective work atmosphere. This award highlights Sunset's achievement in building a supportive and engaging work environment among other midsize St. Louis-based companies for standout workplace culture.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

The Top Workplaces list is exclusively based on employee feedback collected through a third-party survey conducted by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey offers a unique evaluation of the employee experience, covering key themes such as feeling respected and supported, being enabled to grow, and being empowered to execute, among others.

ABOUT SUNSET

Sunset Transportation is a leading third-party logistics provider with family roots, global reach, and best-in-class customer service. Our culture allows customers to feel like family, while offering a wide variety of transportation and logistics solutions, advanced TMS solutions, reporting, and shipment reliability. Sunset is privately-owned with eight (8) branch offices in the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.SunsetTrans.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c482de9-b6df-4665-bb2c-70ffdcbf2ba8