U.S. Coconut Water Market Insights, 2023-2029 - Plain Coconut Water Sees Fastest Growth Amid Health Trends; Eco-Friendly Paperboard Packaging Gains Popularity

The U.S. coconut water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.10% from 2023 to 2029, reaching $5.12 billion by 2029.



Demand for Clean & Ethical Labeling



Consumers in the U.S. coconut water market prefer clean and ethical labeling. This trend emphasizes transparency and authenticity in product information, including ingredient sourcing and production practices. Consumers are increasingly seeking products with clear labeling that provides information about the origins of ingredients, as well as any ethical or sustainable practices employed in the manufacturing process. Brands like Harmless Harvest and Amy & Brian Naturals exemplify this trend by providing straightforward labeling and emphasizing their commitment to using organic, sustainably sourced coconuts. By meeting this demand, brands can build consumer trust and differentiate themselves in a crowded market.



Consequently, brands invest resources in thorough supply chain audits, traceability systems, and certifications from reputable third-party organizations such as the U.S. Department Of Agriculture (USDA) Organic and Fair Trade. By obtaining these certifications and adhering to stringent ethical standards, brands enhance consumer trust and differentiate themselves in a competitive market. By fostering greater awareness and understanding among consumers, brands strengthen their brand identity and cultivate a sense of shared values and purpose, forging deeper connections with their target audience.

Growing Demand For Sparkling Coconut Water

Rise in Health-Conscious Population

Supply Chain Disturbances

Insight by Product



The U.S. coconut water market by product is segmented into unsweetened and sweetened. Unsweetened coconut water dominates the market, with the largest share in 2023. With a growing emphasis on health and wellness, the unsweetened coconut water market is witnessing robust growth as consumers seek pure, natural hydration options without added sugars or artificial additives. Brands like Harmless Harvest and Naked Juice have capitalized on this trend by offering 100% pure coconut water with no added sugars or preservatives, appealing to health-conscious individuals looking for clean-label beverages.



Insight by Variant



The U.S. coconut water market by variant is categorized into flavored and plain. The plain coconut water segment showcases significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. The plain coconut water segment appeals to consumers seeking a pure and unadulterated hydration experience driven by the perception of authenticity and naturalness. With an increasing focus on health and wellness, plain coconut water is preferred by consumers looking to avoid artificial additives and flavors, making it a staple in the diets of fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals.



Insight by Category



The non-sparkling segment dominates, with the largest U.S. coconut water market share. This segment offers various options, including flavored and unflavored, sweetened and unsweetened varieties, catering to diverse taste preferences and dietary needs. Non-sparkling coconut water is perceived as a natural and healthy beverage choice, free from artificial additives and preservatives, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking clean-label products, thus helping segmental growth.



Insight by Packaging



The paperboard packaging segment shows the highest growth in the U.S. coconut water market during the forecast period. Paperboard packaging includes Tetra Paks and cardboard-based options that appeal to environmentally conscious consumers due to their recyclability and eco-friendly attributes. This drives demand among those seeking sustainable packaging solutions. The lightweight and portable nature of paperboard packaging makes it a convenient option for on-the-go consumption, attracting busy consumers looking for convenient hydration options without compromising on sustainability.



Insight by Distribution Channel



The U.S. coconut water market by distribution channel is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online channels. The supermarkets & hypermarkets dominate the market with the largest share in 2023. Consumers often purchase coconut water in bulk from supermarkets and hypermarkets, attracted by competitive pricing and the convenience of one-stop shopping for their household needs. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and grocery stores such as Trader's Joe and Walmart offer widespread availability of coconut water, making them convenient shopping destinations for consumers seeking hydration during routine grocery trips, helping the segment grow.



Competitive Landscape



The U.S. coconut water market report contains exclusive data on 30 vendors. The U.S. coconut water market's competitive scenario is intensifying, with global and domestic players offering diverse products. These players constantly strive to gain a larger market share by introducing new and innovative products and services. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominating the market are The Coca-Cola Company, C2O, PepsiCo, Vita Coco, and Taste Nirvana are some of the companies that are currently dominating the market. Major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the U.S. coconut water market and access commercially launched products.

Key Vendors

Coca Cola

C2O

PepsiCo

Taste Nirvana

Vita Coco

Other Prominent Vendors

ZICO

CocoGoodsCo

Raw C

C-Coconut Water

Amy & Brian

Exotic Superfoods

Koh Coconut

Thai Coconut

Real Coco

Trader Joe's

Phildesco

Zola

Bai

Blue Monkey

Grace

Universal Food Public Company (UFC)

Edward & Sons

Cocos Pure Beverage

Harmless Harvest

Coco Libre

CocoCoast

National Beverage Corp.

Maui and Sons

Obrigado

Coco & Co.

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type Unsweetened Sweetened

Variant Flavored Plain

Category Non-sparkling Sparkling

Packaging Paperboards Plastic Others

Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty stores Online Channels Others



