World Furniture Report 2024-2025: Global Furniture Industry to Navigate Through Challenges with Anticipated Gradual Recovery in 2025

The World Furniture Outlook 2024 provides an overview of the global furniture sector through historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, imports, exports 2014-2023 preliminary estimates) and prospects of the furniture market for the years 2024 and 2025 for 100 countries.
This market research report includes:
- Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace
- Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region
- Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption and exports/production ratios
The mid-year edition of World Furniture Outlook report confirms the complexity that the global furniture industry is facing. World furniture consumption is expected to continue to suffer from weak demand also in 2024, with a possible recovery in 2025. Among prospect markets, India is by far the fastest-growing economy, with an expected increase in furniture consumption.
The main furniture importers are the US, Germany, France, the UK, and Canada. About two-thirds of US imports come from Asia. Due to trade tensions between the US and China, however, the Chinese share of US imports decreased in favour of Vietnam, in particular.
Statistics and outlook data are also available in acountry format:
- Origin of furniture imports
- Destination of furniture exports
- Historical series on furniture production
- Historical series on furniture market size
- Historical series on furniture trade
- Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context
100 countries covered, selected according to their contribution to the production and international trade of furniture, including:
- China
- United States
- Germany
- Italy
- Poland
- Vietnam
- United Kingdom
- France
- Canada
- Netherlands
- Mexico
- Spain
- Malaysia
- Turkey
- Indonesia
- Sweden
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Brazil
The 100 country summary tables also include:
- Total household consumption expenditure
- Total GNP at purchasing power parity
- Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity
Key Topics Covered:
PART I: THE WORLD FURNITURE OUTLOOK
1. Summary
- Basic data of the global furniture market to 2023
- World economy and furniture outlook 2024-2025 for 100 countries
2. The world furniture market
- Overview of furniture production and trade, world geographic regions and trade areas
3. Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries
- The main furniture exporting countries and the opening of furniture markets. Historical series.
4. The international scenario
- The world economy and prospects of the furniture sector up to 2025
PART II: WORLD FURNITURE INDICATORS
1. World Tables
- Overview of the world furniture industry - Production, Exports, Consumption and Imports
- Furniture exports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)
- Furniture imports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)
- The opening of the furniture markets: 2014-2023 preliminary estimates
- Growth of exports, 40 major exporting countries
- Growth of imports, 40 major importing countries
- World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports
- Furniture market outlook 2024-2025 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)
2. Country Tables for 100 countries
For each country:
- Furniture production, exports, imports, consumption for the time series 2014-2023 preliminary estimates
- Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)
- Real growth of furniture consumption: 2024-2025 forecasts
- Exchange rates
- Furniture trading partners
