World Furniture Report 2024-2025: Global Furniture Industry to Navigate Through Challenges with Anticipated Gradual Recovery in 2025

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Furniture Outlook 2024/2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Furniture Outlook 2024 provides an overview of the global furniture sector through historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, imports, exports 2014-2023 preliminary estimates) and prospects of the furniture market for the years 2024 and 2025 for 100 countries.

This market research report includes:

Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace

Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region

Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption and exports/production ratios

The mid-year edition of World Furniture Outlook report confirms the complexity that the global furniture industry is facing. World furniture consumption is expected to continue to suffer from weak demand also in 2024, with a possible recovery in 2025. Among prospect markets, India is by far the fastest-growing economy, with an expected increase in furniture consumption.

The main furniture importers are the US, Germany, France, the UK, and Canada. About two-thirds of US imports come from Asia. Due to trade tensions between the US and China, however, the Chinese share of US imports decreased in favour of Vietnam, in particular.

Statistics and outlook data are also available in acountry format:

Origin of furniture imports

Destination of furniture exports

Historical series on furniture production

Historical series on furniture market size

Historical series on furniture trade

Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context

100 countries covered, selected according to their contribution to the production and international trade of furniture, including:

China

United States

Germany

Italy

Poland

Vietnam

United Kingdom

France

Canada

Netherlands

Mexico

Spain

Malaysia

Turkey

Indonesia

Sweden

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Brazil

The 100 country summary tables also include:

Total household consumption expenditure

Total GNP at purchasing power parity

Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity

Key Topics Covered:

PART I: THE WORLD FURNITURE OUTLOOK

1. Summary

Basic data of the global furniture market to 2023

World economy and furniture outlook 2024-2025 for 100 countries

2. The world furniture market

Overview of furniture production and trade, world geographic regions and trade areas

3. Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries

The main furniture exporting countries and the opening of furniture markets. Historical series.

4. The international scenario

The world economy and prospects of the furniture sector up to 2025

PART II: WORLD FURNITURE INDICATORS

1. World Tables

Overview of the world furniture industry - Production, Exports, Consumption and Imports

Furniture exports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

Furniture imports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

The opening of the furniture markets: 2014-2023 preliminary estimates Growth of exports, 40 major exporting countries Growth of imports, 40 major importing countries

World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports

Furniture market outlook 2024-2025 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)

2. Country Tables for 100 countries

For each country:

Furniture production, exports, imports, consumption for the time series 2014-2023 preliminary estimates

Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)

Real growth of furniture consumption: 2024-2025 forecasts

Exchange rates

Furniture trading partners

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xjmej

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment