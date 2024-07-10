City of Irving Chooses Projectmates to Streamline Capital Construction Program

Richardson, Texas, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, part of Hexagon and the leader in construction program management software designed specifically for Owners, today announced that the City of Irving, Texas, has selected Projectmates to provide a comprehensive platform for managing the city’s entire capital construction program from inception to completion.

The Projectmates software will replace Irving's existing systems, offering comprehensive project management capabilities that meet the city's current and future construction project needs. The platform provides real-time reporting and analytics, delivering unprecedented insights into the capital construction program and enhancing transparency for Irving residents. Its user-friendly, adaptable interface can be utilized across all city departments.

"Projectmates' cutting-edge platform is adaptable and user-friendly, offering crucial insights for city officials," said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Projectmates and its parent company Systemates, Inc. "Modern municipal governments need a technology partner with proven solutions tailored to the public sector's unique needs. Projectmates' web-based platform will enhance Irving's productivity and collaboration, assist the city in meeting ongoing regulatory and compliance requirements, and upgrade its overall operational and reporting capabilities."

The Projectmates team is working closely with Irving officials to implement the new software solution, ensuring all stakeholders are prepared for success with clear audit trails, custom role-based permissions, and document version control.

By selecting Projectmates, the City of Irving aims to modernize its approach to managing capital projects, leveraging technology to improve efficiency and transparency in its construction initiatives.

For more information about Projectmates, please visit www.projectmates.com.

Attachments