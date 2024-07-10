Metrc Extends Track-and-Trace Partnership Through New Contract with State of California

LAKELAND, Fla., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc announced its new contract with the State of California, retaining its role as the state's track-and-trace software provider.



“California represents the largest regulated cannabis market in the United States, and we are proud to continue our contribution to its growth and success,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc . “Working with the DCC, we ensure regulators can efficiently and securely manage millions of data points from operators statewide. Leveraging cutting-edge technology with a continued commitment to incorporate customer input, Metrc will continue to optimize system performance and cultivate an environment that promotes business success while safeguarding public health and safety.”

As we move into the next term, Metrc will work closely with the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) to further develop and enhance the current software's functionality and design. The company’s focus will be building on and improving the system's tools to increase the ability for swift action, increasing transparency and speed up data-driven responses to support regulation and protect consumers. This new contract will enable further advancements in track-and-trace technology as the market continues to grow and evolve.

The Metrc system enables the tracking of all activities impacting the status of a plant or the creation of cannabis-based products, including origin, testing results, handling, and chain-of-custody information, through the company’s tracking and tagging model and software-as-a-service (SaaS) system – this information is then easily accessible to regulators. Seamless data tracking in Metrc also helps optimize inventory control, accurately report sales data, and improve cultivation management.

Metrc holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the U.S., and has a particularly strong presence in the West, where it holds contracts with California, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, and the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. While these markets have diverse regulatory frameworks, each jurisdiction shares the common goal of ensuring safe legal cannabis markets.



About Metrc

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 25 government contracts and serves more than 400,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s legal cannabis market.

