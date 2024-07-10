Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 10.7.2024

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date10.7.2024 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareVAIAS 
Amount1,561Shares
Average price/ share39.7929EUR
Total cost62,116.72EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 146 487 shares
including the shares repurchased on 10.7.2024 
   
   
