Desert Hope Treatment Center Promotes Kristin Berg to Executive Director, Solidifying its Position as a Market Leader

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Hope Treatment Center, a leading addiction treatment provider in Las Vegas, is proud to announce the promotion of Kristin Berg to the position of Executive Director. With over 15 years of experience in the Las Vegas behavioral health industry, and dual certification as a Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor and Supervisor, Kristin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. For the last three years, she has also played an integral part in Desert Hope's community impact, first as the Director of Admissions and Operations and most recently as Chief Operating Officer.



In her new position, Kristin oversees operations at Desert Hope's inpatient and outpatient locations. Under Kristin's leadership, the center has already achieved significant milestones, including being designated a Veterans Center of Excellence by American Addiction Centers, recognized by Help.org as one of the best rehabs in Las Vegas for its diverse therapies and services, and highly rated by patients in their reviews.

"Desert Hope has been a community staple since 2013, and it's an honor to lead such a dedicated team of professionals,” said Kristin Berg. "When other treatment centers have come and gone, Desert Hope has remained steadfast, offering high-end care to people of all walks of life, including the underserved population that often doesn't have access to this quality of services. The compassion and expertise of our team are unmatched in this community."

The medical team at Desert Hope Treatment Center has decades of experience helping people recover from addiction with four physicians, 40 registered nurses, and more than 20 counselors. Services include individual and group therapy, medical detoxification, family counseling, and aftercare planning, all designed to support long-term recovery. The center also emphasizes the importance of mental health, offering treatment for co-occurring mental health conditions.

"I’m excited about the future of Desert Hope and our commitment to be a market leader for years to come,” said Kristin.

Kristin also holds a master's degree in counseling from the University of Phoenix and an Executive Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

For more information about Desert Hope Treatment Centers and their services, please visit www.deserthopetreatment.com .

About Desert Hope Treatment Center:

Desert Hope Treatment Center treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, visit deserthopetreatment.com.

Contact:

Joy Sutton, Director of Corporate Communications

American Addiction Centers

jsutton@contactaac.com

615-587-7728

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99589757-6783-43a3-9248-50105560e2f0