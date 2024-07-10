New York, USA, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metastatic Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 75+ Companies | DelveInsight

The metastatic prostate cancer market is driven by advancements in targeted therapies and immunotherapies, catering to a growing aging population. Early detection through improved screening methods enhances treatment efficacy, while ongoing research and clinical trials continue to innovate new therapeutic approaches. Moreover, regulatory approvals and improved healthcare infrastructure further bolster market growth by expanding access to advanced treatments, collectively shaping a dynamic landscape focused on improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

DelveInsight’s 'Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline metastatic prostate cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the metastatic prostate cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s metastatic prostate cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for metastatic prostate cancer treatment.

Key metastatic prostate cancer companies such as AstraZeneca, Cardiff Oncology, Oncternal Therapeutics, Valerio Therapeutics, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, MediLink Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences, Genentech, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Orion Pharma, Allarity Therapeutics, BioNTech, NextPoint Therapeutics, Full-Life Technologies, Syncromune, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Merck, Ambrx, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Crescendo Biologics, Ubix Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new metastatic prostate cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising metastatic prostate cancer pipeline therapies such as Saruparib, Onvansertib, ONCT-534, VIO-01, ORIC-944, ZEN003694, YL201, TVB-2640, RO7656594, REGN5678, PF-07248144, ODM-209, LiPlaCis, BNT324, NPX267, FL-020, SYNC-T SV-102, JNJ-78278343, Opevesostat, ARX517, 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA, AMG 509, BMS-986460, CB 307, UBX-103, and others are under different phases of metastatic prostate cancer clinical trials.

In July 2024, Full-Life Technologies announced that the FDA has awarded a fast-track designation to 225Ac-FL-020, an investigational PSMA-targeting radionuclide drug conjugate for the potential treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

In July 2024, Merck and Orion Corporation announced that notice had been provided of the mutual exercise of an option to convert the companies' ongoing co-development and co-commercialization agreement for opevesostat (MK-5684/ODM-208) into an exclusive global license for Merck for the treatment of certain patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

In July 2024, Ubix Therapeutics announced that it had entered into an exclusive license agreement with Yuhan to develop and commercialize preclinical androgen receptor (AR) degrader program, UBX-103 for the treatment of Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer.

In June 2024, BioNTech and Duality Biologics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation for BNT324/DB-1311 for the treatment of patients with advanced/unresectable, or metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have progressed on or after standard systemic regimens.

In June 2024, the FDA granted fast track designation to SYNC-T SV-102 therapy (Syncromune Inc.) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

In May 2024, Full-Life Technologies announced that the FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeting radionuclide drug conjugate (RDC) 225Ac-FL-020 for investigation as a potential treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

In April 2024, ORIC Pharmaceuticals announced two oral presentations on ORIC-944, a potent and selective allosteric inhibitor of PRC2, and the presentation of a new discovery candidate, ORIC-613, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective PLK4 inhibitor, at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

In October 2023, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has designated ONCT-534, its novel dual-acting androgen receptor inhibitor (DAARI), as a Fast Track development program for the investigation of the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) resistant to approved androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPIs).

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in metastatic prostate cancer treatment drugs @ Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report

The metastatic prostate cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage metastatic prostate cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the metastatic prostate cancer clinical trial landscape.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Overview

Metastatic prostate cancer denotes cancer that has extended beyond the prostate to other body regions, often termed advanced prostate cancer. Typically, it spreads to lymph nodes and bones, occasionally affecting organs like the lungs. Indications of metastatic prostate cancer encompass bone pain, inexplicable fractures, urinary difficulties, blood in urine or semen, fatigue, breast swelling, depression, memory issues, heart complications, weight loss, erectile dysfunction, unexplained fevers, and more. Treatment approaches for this condition involve chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy. Chemotherapy, like docetaxel, is frequently employed alongside hormone therapy to combat metastatic prostate cancer. Hormone therapy functions by impeding the growth of cancer cells through testosterone level reduction. FDA-approved immunotherapy, like sipuleucel-T, utilizes the immune system to target cancer cells in advanced metastatic prostate cancer cases. Additionally, checkpoint inhibitors are under investigation as a form of immunotherapy for prostate cancer treatment. These treatments aim to alleviate symptoms, enhance quality of life, and extend the lifespan of individuals with metastatic prostate cancer.





Find out more about metastatic prostate cancer treatment drugs @ Drugs for Metastatic Prostate Cancer Treatment

A snapshot of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Saruparib AstraZeneca Phase III Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitor Oral Onvansertib Cardiff Oncology Phase II Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitor Oral ONCT-534 Oncternal Therapeutics Phase I/II Androgen receptor antagonists; Selective estrogen receptor degraders Oral VIO-01 Valerio Therapeutics Phase I/II MPYS protein stimulants; Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 modulator Intravenous ORIC-944 ORIC Pharmaceuticals Phase I Polycomb repressive complex 2 inhibitors Oral

Learn more about the emerging metastatic prostate cancer pipeline therapies @ Metastatic Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The metastatic prostate cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of the metastatic prostate cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide

: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitor, Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitor, Androgen receptor antagonists; Selective estrogen receptor degraders, MPYS protein stimulants, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 modulator, Polycomb repressive complex 2 inhibitors

Key Metastatic Prostate Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Cardiff Oncology, Oncternal Therapeutics, Valerio Therapeutics, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, MediLink Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences, Genentech, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Orion Pharma, Allarity Therapeutics, BioNTech, NextPoint Therapeutics, Full-Life Technologies, Syncromune, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Merck, Ambrx, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Crescendo Biologics, Ubix Therapeutics, and others

Key Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Saruparib, Onvansertib, ONCT-534, VIO-01, ORIC-944, ZEN003694, YL201, TVB-2640, RO7656594, REGN5678, PF-07248144, ODM-209, LiPlaCis, BNT324, NPX267, FL-020, SYNC-T SV-102, JNJ-78278343, Opevesostat, ARX517, 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA, AMG 509, BMS-986460, CB 307, UBX-103, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for metastatic prostate cancer treatment, visit @ Metastatic Prostate Cancer Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the metastatic prostate cancer pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Metastatic Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs

