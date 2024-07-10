American National Recognized for its Exceptional Support for National Guard and Reserve Members

HOUSTON, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Group today announced its recognition as a Texas Freedom Award Runner Up with Honors, a state recognition based on its nomination for the 2024 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. This esteemed award honors employers who demonstrate exceptional support for National Guard and Reserve members.



“We are deeply honored to be recognized as a Texas Freedom Award Runner-Up with Honors,” said American National President and CEO Tim Walsh. “This acknowledgement reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting our employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. Their dedication and service are invaluable, and we are proud to stand by them.”

The company was nominated by Staff Sergeant Archie Chapman, Jr., an American National employee who has served in the U.S. Army Reserves for over ten years as a Civil Affairs Team Staff Sergeant.

“American National deserves recognition for its deep understanding of the unique challenges facing service members in today’s workforce,” said Chapman. “The company and my co-workers have been exceptional in their support and clear understanding of the needs of employees in the Reserves and National Guard, allowing service members paid time off for training and retaining benefits. This support ensures that service members feel valued and have a sense of belonging.”

The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award is the highest annual recognition given by the U.S. Government to employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve. The award highlights the critical role employers play in maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s defense forces.

American National remains dedicated to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace for all its employees, including those who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. This recognition underscores the American National commitment to creating a culture that values and supports the contributions of National Guard and Reserve members.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a group of companies writing a broad array of insurance products and services and operating in all 50 states. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas. Life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products, and other products and services are written through multiple companies. Property and casualty insurance is written through American National Property and Casualty Company, Springfield, Missouri, and affiliates. In New York, business is written through Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company, United Farm Family Insurance Company, and American National Life Insurance Company of New York, Glenmont, New York. Not all products and services are available in all states. Not all companies are licensed in all states. Each company has financial responsibility for only the products and services it issues. For more information, please visit AmericanNational.com.

Contact: Scott Campbell

SVP, Corporate Communications

Scott.Campbell@AmericanNational.com