Medical Aesthetics Market Set to Surge to US$ 31.06 Billion By 2032, Boosted by Raising Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures | Research by SNS Insider

“As per the SNS Insider Research, The Medical Aesthetics Market is valued at US$ 13.27 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 31.06 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.55% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The Rising Geriatric Population Around the Globe has propelled the Need for Medical Aesthetics is fuelling the Medical Aesthetics Market

The medical aesthetics market has witnessed tremendous growth due to the rising geriatric population across the globe thereby boosting the need for medical aesthetic treatments. The United Nations Data forecasts that the number of people in the world aged 65 and older is expected to double between 2020 and 2050, when it will be slightly more than estimated at just over three times as large as today's estimate. It means that today, more people are seeking anti-aging treatments and procedures than ever before. With little downtime and great results, nonsurgical or minimally invasive options are popular among older patients including Botox & dermal fillers . This has led to the rise of products that are focused on aging skin and treatment combinations that target several different symptoms. As the number of elderly individuals increases, so too will demand for medical aesthetic products in what is paving a path towards extensive growth prospects in global markets.

Increase in the need for cosmetic operations, growth of medical technology, and cultural priorities over physical beauty. More than 15.6 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the United States last year alone, according to stats from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), a considerable part is owing to minimally invasive treatments including soft tissue fillers& Botox. The European Association of Plastic Surgeons (EAPS) has also reported an increase in requests for cosmetic surgery all over Europe, especially not only injectables but even invasive treatments like laser skin resurfacing. Worldwide, there a was 7.4% increase in cosmetic procedures according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) Global Survey for 2020. Hence, the market for medical aesthetics Isi witnessed to rise in forthcoming years.





Medical Aesthetics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 13.27 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 31.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.55% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022

Segmentation Dynamics

The non-invasive procedures segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for a share of 54.01%, and is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Going non-invasive at a global scale, the demand for solutions that can offer less pain and instant results with no downtime has only escalated in recent times. Common nonsurgical treatments include Botox, soft-tissue fillers, and chemical premiers. In addition, some common cosmetic procedures such as liposuction, breast implants, or nose reshaping are also invasive. This has created a rise in demand for these invasive procedures as vanity assumes more of our focus.

Medical Aesthetics Market Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Facial Aesthetic Products

Cosmetic Implants

Body Contouring Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Tattoo Removal Devices

Skin Aesthetic Devices

Others

By Procedure

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By End Users

Clinics and Medical Spas

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Cosmetic Centers

Regional Analysis

North America led the global aesthetic medicine market with a revenue share of around 42.0% in 2023. Factors such as well-developed healthcare infrastructure, the high adoption rate of cosmetic procedures, the increasing prevalence of various skin disorders, and the availability of skilled & certified cosmetic surgeons are expected to boost the medical aesthetics market.

When the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) released its numbers for 2022, it showed that in the United States number of aesthetic procedures performed was large which totaled to be done was 7,448,196. The numbers further highlight the long-standing attraction and need for aesthetic improvements in the country, thereby boosting demand within the U.S. medical aesthetic market.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest revenue growth. The countries that are solid backers of the region, like China, India Malaysia, and South Korea. The availability of products with advanced technological advancements and the increasing aesthetic awareness are some significant elements driving the medical aesthetics market. South Korea in addition to being the unicorn of cosmetic surgery is also attributed to regional growth.

Regional Coverage

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe])

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa]

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Galderma has launched the augmented reality application FACE. Providing an in-depth plan and visual preview of the results for aesthetic practitioners, as well as patients at this early planning stage.

has launched the augmented reality application FACE. Providing an in-depth plan and visual preview of the results for aesthetic practitioners, as well as patients at this early planning stage. In June 2022, Technologically Distinct Laser Platform Cynosure Inc., introduced PicoSure Pro, the newest evolution in its award-winning picosecond (trillionth of a second) laser platform with PressureWave technology that delivers energy using pressure instead of heat to safely and effectively treat unwanted pigmentation as well as overall skin revitalization for all skin types.

