Augmented Reality Navigation Market Set to Reach USD 21.68 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Sector Adoption | SNS Insider

Pune, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmented Reality Navigation Market Size Analysis:

“The Augmented Reality Navigation Market , valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 21.68 billion by 2032, with a robust CAGR of 39.97% from 2024 to 2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Augmented Reality Navigation Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5984

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Google LLC (Google Maps, ARCore)

Apple Inc. (Apple Maps, ARKit)

Microsoft (HoloLens, Azure Spatial Anchors)

WayRay AG (Navion, AR HUD)

Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft AR Navigation, Neusoft Intelligent Navigation System)

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (NavNet, FAR-1500 Radar System)

ARway Corp. (ARway Platform, AR Navigation Solutions)

Wiser Marine Technologies Ltd. (Wiser AR Navigation, Wiser 3D Maps)

Mapbox (Mapbox Vision, Mapbox AR)

Treedis (Treedis AR, Treedis Navigation)

ViewAR GmbH (ViewAR, ViewAR AR Navigation)

Artisense GmbH (Artisense AR, Artisense Navigation Engine)

IndoorAtlas (IndoorAtlas SDK, IndoorAtlas Positioning)

Hyper (Hyper AR, Hyper Navigation)

SITUM TECHNOLOGIES (Situm Indoor Navigation, Situm Platform)

Insider Navigation Inc (Indoor Wayfinding, Insider Navigation AR)

Wemap SAS (Wemap Indoor Navigation, Wemap AR)

Resonai Inc. (Resonai AR, Resonai Navigation Solutions)

Oriient New Media Ltd (Oriient AR, Oriient Indoor Navigation)

Navigine (Navigine AR, Navigine Indoor Navigation)

22Miles (22Miles Interactive Kiosk, 22Miles Wayfinding)

Sygic (Sygic AR Navigation, Sygic Indoor Navigation)

Veo (Veo AR, Veo Navigation)

HERE (HERE Indoor Positioning, HERE AR Navigation)

Esri (ArcGIS, Esri AR)

Augmented Reality Navigation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.06 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 21.68 Billion CAGR CAGR of 39.97% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Augmented Reality Navigation Enhances Efficiency, Maintenance, and Workflow Optimization in Industrial & Manufacturing for Improved Productivity and Cost Savings.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Augmented Reality Navigation Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5984

This rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of AR technology in various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, and retail. The demand for AR navigation systems is driven by the rising need for enhanced user experiences, improved safety, and real-time data visualization. In the automotive industry, AR navigation solutions offer advanced features like head-up displays, real-time traffic updates, and route optimization, significantly improving driving experiences. Additionally, the growing integration of AR in mobile applications, gaming, and tourism also contributes to market expansion. As AR technology evolves and becomes more accessible, its applications are expected to increase, further boosting demand in the coming years.

The U.S. Augmented Reality Navigation Market, valued at USD 0.26 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 5.27 billion by 2032, with a robust CAGR of 39.91% from 2024 to 2032.

The U.S. Augmented Reality Navigation Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of AR technology across industries like automotive, healthcare, and retail. Key factors driving demand include the rising need for enhanced navigation systems that offer real-time data, better safety, and immersive user experiences. In the automotive sector, AR navigation improves driving experiences with features like heads-up displays and route optimization. Additionally, growing consumer interest in AR-based mobile apps and gaming further fuels market expansion.

By Component, Hardware to Maintain Market Leadership with 41% Revenue Share, Services Set to Expand Rapidly

Hardware dominated the Augmented Reality Navigation Market and held approximately 41% of the revenue in 2023. In industries, increasing use of AR headsets, smart glasses, and AR-enabled HUDs has catapulted the market forward. Optics, sensor, and AI-based processing unit advances have substantially improved the accuracy of AR navigation. As more industries spend money on cutting-edge AR hardware, this segment is a steady contributor to revenue, especially automotive, industrial, and medical purposes.

The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 42.24% during 2024-2032. The growth is fueled by rising demand for AR software integration, consulting, and maintenance services. Businesses are investing in tailored AR navigation solutions, increasing service-based revenues. Cloud-based AR platforms, AI-powered analytics, and real-time updates are improving navigation performance. The increasing use of AR in smart cities, healthcare, and industry drives the need for continuous support and system optimization.

By Type, Outdoor Navigation Leads the Augmented Reality Navigation Market, Indoor Navigation to Experience Rapid Growth

Outdoor navigation captured the largest revenue share of approximately 65% in 2023, driven by its widespread use in automotive, transportation, and tourism applications. The integration of AR-enabled Head-Up Displays (HUDs), GPS-based AR navigation, and smart city programs has fueled demand. Additionally, AR navigation's role in improving real-time route guidance, pedestrian support, and traffic control solidifies its essential position in urban mobility, bolstered by investments in autonomous vehicles and connected infrastructure.

Indoor navigation is poised for the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 41.36% between 2024 and 2032. The increasing use of AR for wayfinding in malls, airports, hospitals, and warehouses is driving this expansion. AR overlays enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, while the growth of IoT and 5G networks improves indoor mapping accuracy. The retail, logistics, and healthcare sectors are rapidly adopting AR navigation for workflow optimization and accessibility.

By Application, Routing & Navigation Remains Market, Real-Time Location Data Management to Grow at a Rapid CAGR

Routing & navigation accounted for the largest share of the Augmented Reality Navigation Market in 2023, contributing about 39% of revenue. AR-powered navigation systems are crucial for urban mobility, optimizing real-time route guidance, pedestrian navigation, and logistics. The integration of AI, GPS, and AR overlays enhances precision and efficiency, while investments in autonomous vehicles and connected infrastructure further solidify routing & navigation’s dominance as a critical technology for transportation and logistics.

Real-time location data management is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 42.09% from 2024-2032. The demand for accurate tracking, geospatial analysis, and AI-powered data processing is increasing across sectors like retail, logistics, and healthcare. IoT, 5G, and cloud-based AR platforms are enhancing data accuracy and responsiveness. As enterprises prioritize real-time location information for optimized decision-making and operations, the adoption of AR-powered location tracking solutions is expected to accelerate rapidly.

By End Use, Industrial & Manufacturing Dominates Augmented Reality Navigation Market, Healthcare to Grow at a CAGR of 43.27% from 2024-2032

Industrial & manufacturing led the Augmented Reality Navigation Market, contributing nearly 27% of total revenue in 2023. AR-enabled navigation on assembly lines, maintenance operations, and warehouse processes enhances workflow efficiency, minimizes errors, and boosts productivity. The adoption of AR smart glasses and remote repair assistance reduces downtime and improves real-time equipment monitoring. Increased digitalization and automation in industries further accelerate the market’s growth, reinforcing its dominance.

Healthcare is set to experience the fastest growth in the Augmented Reality Navigation Market, with a CAGR of 43.27% during 2024-2032. The expanding use of AR in surgeries, medical education, and patient support enhances procedural accuracy and diagnostics. Hospitals are adopting AR-based wayfinding systems to improve patient navigation, while AI, 5G, and wearable AR devices are elevating telemedicine and remote diagnostics, contributing to significant market growth in healthcare.

Augmented Reality Navigation Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type

Indoor Navigation

Outdoor Navigation

By Application

Real-Time Location Data Management

Routing & Navigation

Asset Tracking

Reverse Geocoding

Other Applications

By End Use

Aerospace & Defense

Gaming & Entertainment

Healthcare

E-Commerce & Retail

Military & Defense

Industrial & Manufacturing

Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Augmented Reality Navigation Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5984

North America Leads the Augmented Reality Navigation Market, Asia Pacific to Experience Fastest Growth

North America dominated the Augmented Reality Navigation Market in 2023 with a 34% revenue share, fueled by the early adoption of AR technology across automotive, healthcare, and smart cities. The region benefits from a strong presence of AR hardware and software companies, alongside significant investments in 5G, AI, and IoT. High consumer demand for AR navigation in transportation and retail, along with government support for smart infrastructure, reinforces North America's market leadership.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 42.06% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rapid urbanization, increasing smartphone penetration, and growing industrial automation. Significant investments in smart city projects, 5G infrastructure, and AR navigation solutions for transport and logistics are key drivers. The booming automotive and e-commerce sectors, alongside cost-efficient AR hardware manufacturers, are propelling the region to become the fastest-growing in the global market.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Augmented Reality Navigation Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Augmented Reality Navigation Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Augmented Reality Navigation Market Segmentation, By Component

10. Augmented Reality Navigation Market Segmentation, By End Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Augmented Reality Navigation Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/augmented-reality-navigation-market-5984

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.