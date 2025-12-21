Revenue Operations Market Set to Hit USD 21.70 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI-Driven Analytics and Data-Centric Revenue Management | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Revenue Operations Market was valued at USD 6.16 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 21.70 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.16%.

The need to optimize sales, marketing, and customer success operations, as well as the expanding use of cloud-based and AI-driven solutions and the requirement for data-driven decision-making, are driving the rapid growth of the revenue operations market.





The U.S. Revenue Operations Market was valued at USD 1.70 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 5.88 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.77% during the forecast period.

The need to improve sales, marketing, and revenue processes, the growing popularity of cloud and AI-based solutions, and the focus on data-driven decision-making are the main factors propelling the expansion of the U.S. revenue operations market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Software dominated with 69% share in 2025 due to its ability to automate workflows, centralize data, and provide actionable insights across sales, marketing, and customer success teams. Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 as organizations seek expert support for implementation, customization, training, and ongoing management of revenue operations platforms.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises dominated with 61% market share in 2025 due to their complex sales structures, higher budgets, and need for centralized revenue management. SMEs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 as smaller organizations increasingly recognize the benefits of affordable, scalable, and cloud-based revenue operations solutions.

By Application

Sales Operations dominated with 33% share of the market in 2025 as it directly impacts revenue generation, performance tracking, and pipeline management. Marketing Operations segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 due to increasing demand for personalized campaigns, lead management, and alignment with sales.

By End-Use

IT & Telecom dominated with around 25% share in 2025 due to its early adoption of digital platforms, large-scale sales operations, and emphasis on data-driven decision-making. BFSI segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 as financial institutions increasingly adopt revenue operations platforms to enhance cross-department collaboration, improve forecasting, and manage complex customer journeys efficiently.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud segment dominated with around 71% share in 2025 due to its scalability, flexibility, and ease of deployment across multiple departments. Cloud is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 as organizations increasingly adopt cloud platforms for remote operations, enhanced collaboration, and integration with other digital tools, enabling faster implementation and optimized revenue management across diverse business environments.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Revenue Operations Market in 2025 with the highest revenue share of about 39% due to early adoption of advanced technologies, high digital maturity, and presence of major revenue operations solution providers.

Asia Pacific segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 19.10% from 2026-2033, driven by increasing digital transformation initiatives, rising adoption of cloud-based and AI-enabled revenue operations solutions, and expanding SME and large enterprise base.

Adoption of Advanced Analytics and AI Tools to Drive Market Growth Globally

Platforms for revenue operations that use artificial intelligence and advanced analytics offer useful information for precise revenue forecasts and strategic planning. Predictive analytics increases profitability by identifying high-value opportunities, lowering attrition, and optimizing pricing. Sales and marketing strategy alignment and performance tracking are made possible by real-time dashboards. Automation driven by AI increases cross-departmental cooperation, streamlines repetitive activities, and improves data quality.

Key Players:

Salesforce, Inc.

Clari

Gong.io Ltd.

HubSpot, Inc.

Aviso, Inc.

People.ai, Inc.

Xactly Corporation

InsightSquared

Revenue.io

LeanData

BoostUp.ai

Revenue Grid

Kluster

Fullcast.io

Freshworks

Zoho Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Altify (Upland Software)

Ambit Software Private Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2025: Salesforce Inc. launched Revenue Cloud, a modular, composable RevOps platform with built-in Agentforce digital labor, reducing quote-to-cash friction and enabling unified revenue operations across sales, finance, and legal.

April 2024: Clari Announced over USD 4 trillion in customer revenue flows through its Revenue Platform, marking the first provider to reach this scale.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

