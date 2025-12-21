Electric Toothbrush Market Size to Grow USD 9.37 Billion by 2033 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Toothbrush Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Electric Toothbrush Market Size is estimated at USD 5.10 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 9.37 billion by 2033, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.90% during 2026-2033.”

Increase in the Need for Health Products to Propel Market Growth Globally

The global market for electric toothbrushes is expanding significantly due to rising consumer awareness and desire for cutting-edge oral hygiene products. One major factor propelling the market ahead is the rising incidence of dental issues, such as cavities and gum disease. According to recent data, around 2.5 billion individuals worldwide suffer from dental disorders, with an alarming 89% of Chinese people having similar issues. In China, almost 79% of kids get cavities early in life. Electric toothbrushes and other effective preventive dental devices are becoming more and more necessary as oral health issues become more common.

Insufficient Understanding of the Benefits of Using the Product May Impede Market Expansion Globally

A significant barrier to market expansion is the fact that many customers are unaware of how electric toothbrushes might enhance oral hygiene in comparison to manual toothbrushes. Despite having sophisticated features, such as pressure sensors, rotating brush heads, and integrated timers to improve brushing efficacy and efficiency, electric toothbrushes are often underutilized due to a lack of customer education. People may put off selecting electric toothbrushes due to a lack of knowledge since they may not be completely aware of the improved plaque removal, gum health advantages, and user-friendly features they offer.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Based on Product Type, Battery Powered is capturing the largest share revenue for Electric Tooth Brush market with 62% of share in 2025. Battery-operated toothbrushes are more appealing to budget-conscious shoppers as they are cheaper than rechargeable ones. The Battery-Powered Smart Electronic Toothbrush from Colgate includes a timer and a soft but efficient brushing motion, made to enhance oral health and ensure convenience.

By End-User

Female is capturing the largest share in Electric tooth brush market with 61% of share in 2025. The segment’s growth is mostly influenced by the increasing number of women working and having more money to spend on high-end skincare products.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the electric tooth brush market with largest share revenue of 34% of share in 2025. This strong position is driven by a notable surge in personal spending in the area, as reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, resulting in a USD 42.2 billion increase, or 0.3%, by August 2023.

With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.90%, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a significant impact on the electric toothbrush market in 2025. The primary reason for the quick growth is the growing acceptance of online shopping sites in the region, which make it easier to buy a range of dental supplies, including electric toothbrushes.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Oral-B launched the iO Series 2 (iO2) electric toothbrush, offering an affordable, user-friendly entry into iO technology with advanced plaque removal and gum protection. The iO2 features a 2-minute timer, pressure sensor, smart bristles, and three intensity levels, making the switch from manual to electric brushing easy and effective.

, Oral-B launched the iO Series 2 (iO2) electric toothbrush, offering an affordable, user-friendly entry into iO technology with advanced plaque removal and gum protection. The iO2 features a 2-minute timer, pressure sensor, smart bristles, and three intensity levels, making the switch from manual to electric brushing easy and effective. In Sep 2025 – Philips Sonicare launched its 6000 and 6400 series electric toothbrushes, featuring Next-Generation Sonicare technology for deep cleaning, gentle gum care, and personalized brushing via the Sonicare app. Exclusive at Walmart, these models include pressure sensors, multiple modes, and long battery life for an easy switch from manual brushing.

