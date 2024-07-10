Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2024 totaled $158.9 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $81.9 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of June 30, 2024 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$        21,531         
Global Discovery         1,595         
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth         12,672         
U.S. Small-Cap Growth         3,119         
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity         344         
Non-U.S. Growth         12,981         
China Post-Venture         170         
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity         4,555         
U.S. Mid-Cap Value         2,696         
Value Income         15         
International Value Team  
International Value         43,419         
International Explorer         326         
Global Value Team  
Global Value         27,469         
Select Equity         324         
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets         1,857         
Credit Team  
High Income         10,847         
Credit Opportunities         238         
Floating Rate         80         
Developing World Team  
Developing World         3,997         
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak         2,026         
Antero Peak Hedge         210         
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth         7,042         
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained         631         
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities         123         
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities         620         
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$        158,887         
    

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $65.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
