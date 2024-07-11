Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Size To Worth USD 775.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.13%

New York, United States , July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Size to Grow from USD 470.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 775.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.13% during the forecast period.





The market for naval vessels and surface combatants is expanding rapidly, driven by rising global geopolitical tensions and the demand for improved marine defence systems. Nations are actively investing in modernising their naval fleets, with a focus on improving capabilities like stealth, firepower, and electronic warfare. Technological developments in shipbuilding, as well as the integration of sophisticated armament and surveillance systems, are driving market growth. Key segments include destroyers, frigates, corvettes, and aircraft carriers, with a focus on multi-mission capabilities. North America and Asia-Pacific are the top regions due to their large defence spending and regional security concerns. The industry is also seeing an increase in demand for unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and autonomous systems, indicating a trend towards creative and versatile naval combat technologies.

Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ship Type (Destroyers, Corvettes, Submarines, Amphibious Ships, Frigates, Auxiliary Vessels, and Others), By System (Marine Engine System, Weapon Launch System, Sensor System, Control System, Electrical System, Auxiliary System, and Communication System), By Solution (Line Fit and Retro Fit), By Application (Search and Rescue, Combat Operations, MCM Operations, Coastal Operations, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Insights by Ship Type

The destroyers segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. These ships are outfitted with modern missile systems, radar, and electronic warfare technology, making them critical for air defence, anti-submarine warfare, and surface combat operations. Increasing geopolitical tensions and the necessity for fleet modernization have prompted investments in next-generation destroyers with improved stealth, firepower, and multi-mission capabilities. Key markets, such as the United States, China, and Japan, are focusing on increasing and upgrading their destroyer fleets.

Insights by System

The marine engine segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The increased demand for high-speed, powerful engines helps modern naval forces operate more efficiently, allowing for speedier deployment and manoeuvrability. Investments in research and development are aimed at improving engine performance for a variety of vessel types, ranging from destroyers to autonomous surface vehicles. The continual upgrading of naval fleets throughout the world, as well as the integration of cutting-edge propulsion technology to satisfy growing defence requirements, are driving this segment's growth.

Insights by Solution

The line fit segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Line fit, or the installation of components and systems during the initial shipbuilding process, promotes seamless integration and operational efficiency. The shift towards modular and multi-mission platforms increases the appeal of line fit solutions, which allow for customisation and scalability. This segment benefits from increased spending in naval modernization programmes, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific. Key components like as propulsion systems, weapons, and electronic warfare systems are being prepared to fulfil the severe standards of modern fleets.

North America is anticipated to dominate the Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market from 2023 to 2033. The United States is the largest contributor, with significant naval modernization programmes aimed at increasing and improving its fleet with next-generation destroyers, aircraft carriers, and autonomous surface vehicles. Investing in sophisticated weapon systems, stealth technologies, and electronic warfare improves military readiness and efficiency. Collaboration between the US Navy, defence contractors, and technology companies promotes innovation and speeds up development. Canada's expenditures in multi-mission frigates and Arctic patrol vessels boost regional market growth. North America's significant emphasis on marine security and defence preparedness ensures a thriving and dynamic sector.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are actively investing in naval force expansion and modernization in order to strengthen maritime supremacy and protect strategic interests. Key growth drivers include technological advances in indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, as well as the development of sophisticated stealth, missile, and electronic warfare weapons. Regional tensions and territorial conflicts in the South China Sea and Indian Ocean drive up demand for sophisticated destroyers, frigates, and submarines. Collaborations with Western defence contractors, as well as technological transfers, help to strengthen regional capabilities. This dynamic climate promotes strong market expansion and innovation in naval warfare technologies in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global naval vessels and surface combatants Market include General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Austal, Naval Group, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Lockheed Martin, Incntieri, BAE Systems, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Abu Dhabi Ship Building, PO Sevmash, ThyssenKrupp, CSSC, Mazagon Docks, MDL, DSME, CSIC, Thales, HHI, ASC, Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS), Navantia, and others.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2023, The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence has given BAE System a contract to provide engineers with communication, command, control, computing, and intelligence (C4I) services for surface vessels. The total contract value was USD 57 million.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market, Ship Type Analysis

Destroyers

Corvettes

Submarines

Amphibious Ships

Frigates

Auxiliary Vessels

Others

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market, System Analysis

Marine Engine System

Weapon Launch System

Sensor System

Control System

Electrical System

Auxiliary System

Communication System

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market, Solution Analysis

Line Fit

Retro Fit

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market, Application Analysis

Search and Rescue

Combat Operations

MCM Operations

Coastal Operations

Others

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



