U.S. Influencer-Brand Deals 2024: The Era of Influencer Efficiency is Here

Many creators are reporting a deal drought, even as marketers are increasing their influencer budgets. That's because the dynamics of the influencer-brand deal landscape are evolving.

Most brands are increasing their influencer marketing budgets. Many creators say brand deals are drying up. Both are true: More money is flowing into influencer marketing, but new high-profile partnerships are harder than ever for creators to come by.

Key Question: How are the dynamics of influencer-brand deals evolving, and who's winning and losing?

Key Stat: US marketer spending on sponsored content on social media set to rise by 16% this year to $8.14 billion.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The era of influencer efficiency is here

Demand for deals among creators is outpacing supply

Brands are focused on the bottom line

The creator middle class is hurting the most

What does this mean for marketers and creators?

Brands Continue to Invest Heavily in Sponsored Content on Social Media, but Growth Is Slowing (billions in US sponsored content spending and % change, 2021-2025)

Number of Paid US Creators, by Follower Count, July 2023 (millions and % of total)

Brands Are Working With Fewer Influencers per Campaign Than Previously (% of US marketers activating influencers, by number of influencers per campaign, 2021 & 2023)

Most Important Metrics for Influencer Campaigns According to Marketers Worldwide, Aug 2023 (% of respondents)

Most Common Challenges Faced by US Creators Who Participate in Affiliate Marketing Programs, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

Most Common vs. Most Impactful Influencer Marketing Strategies According to Brand Marketers Worldwide, Aug 2023 (% of respondents)

US Adults Who Have Purchased a Product From an Influencer-Founded Brand in the Past Year, by Generation, Nov 2023 (% of respondents)

Interviewed for This Report

Permele Doyle - Billion Dollar Boy, Founder and President

Yinon Horwitz - Uncapped, Founder and Creator

Caroline Neagle - Independent Marketing Consultant

Gigi Robinson - Entrepreneur and Creator, Hosts of Influence/@itsgigirobinson

Meridith Valiando Rojas - Co-Founder, Free Electron

